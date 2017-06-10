That's amore! Jessica Chastain ties the knot in Italy

Jessica Chastain has tied the knot!

The actress, 40, married her Italian boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, 34, in his home country after five years of dating. The wedding took place in the northern Italian city of Treviso at the Passi de Preposulo family estate Villa Tiepolo Passi, which is less than an hour north of Venice. According to multiple local reports, Chastain and Passi de Preposulo were set to wed on Saturday.

Guests began arriving in Venice for the wedding on Wednesday, the day Chastain and Passi de Preposulo were seen taking in the sights of the city with family members from both sides. The couple were also spotted leaving a pre-wedding party on Friday where they were joined by Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman, among other guests.

Chastain’s good friend and Zero Dark Thirty costar Edgar Ramirez also attended the festivities as well as he posted a series of videos from Venice on his Instagram Story Friday night.

The gorgeous Italian Villa where the wedding too place, just north of Venice, has been in the Passi de Preposulo family since the 1800s but dates back to the 17th century. The family has lived in the palace-like estate for generations and it even produces its own bubbly — Prosecco di Villa Tiepolo Passi. The property features beautifully manicured Italian-style gardens decorated with stunning fountains and statues.

Though Chastain has remained largely mum about her Italian love, the actress has briefly mentioned a few times how happy she is with him. Speaking to Extra’s Mario Lopez at the Oscars less than a year after they started dating in 2013, Chastain said she was “very, very happy” with Passi de Preposulo. “It’s a wonderful thing when a career does so well and your personal life goes so well.”

Passi de Preposulo was born in Montebelluna, Italy, and his noble family goes back over 1,000 years in Bergamo Alta.

Passi works for Moncler and used to be the director of public relations for Armani, counting Roberta Armani and his mentor, according to a 2009 Vanity Fair profile.

This article originally appeared on People.com