Tom Hardy pens heartfelt message about his late dog Woodstock

Tom Hardy poured his heart out in a letter about Woodstock, his dog and “best friend” who died earlier in the week.

“I don’t normally speak out about family and friends but this is an unusual circumstance,” Hardy wrote in the message, released Wednesday. “Woody affected so many people in his own right so with great respect to his autonomy and as a familiar friendly face to many of you, it is with great great sadness a heavy heart that I inform you that after a very hard and short 6 month battle with an aggressive polymyostisis Woody passed away, two days ago. He was only Age 6.”

A rep for Hardy confirmed to EW that the actor did in fact write the letter, which he sent to one of his fan sites, Tom Hardy Dot Org, to post as he’s not on social media.

“We at home are devastated by his loss,” he added. “I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering. Above all I am completely gutted. The world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side. To the bestest friend ever. To me and to a family who loved him beyond words and whom he loved without doubt more than I have ever known. Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever.”

Woodstock, a Labrador mix, accompanied Hardy on many of his celebrity adventures, including the set of the film Legend, red carpets, and while reading bedtime stories for the BBC.

As Hardy writes, he first encountered Woodstock running close to traffic in the dead of night during the filming of Lawless in Georgia. He knew the pup was a boy because he could “feel his Woodstock,” hence the name. Hardy later dubbed him Woodstock Yamaduki because “he literally yammed down a duki,”

“He was an Angel. And he was my best friend. We went through so much together,” Hardy wrote. “[Wife] Charlotte worked tirelessly with him to get him through a rough case of separation anxiety. He loved her like his Mum. And when she was pregnant he guarded her fiercely.”

