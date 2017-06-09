Donald Trump breaks silence on Comey testimony

President Donald Trump didn’t tweet during former FBI director James Comey’s Senate Intelligence Committee testimony on Thursday — it appeared the president let his son handle the tweet-storms — but Trump broke his silence early Friday, claiming Comey’s performance was “complete vindication.”

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication,” Trump wrote, adding, “and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

During his testimony, Comey admitted to leaking copies of memo notes he wrote after conversations with Trump to a friend with the idea that it would wind up in the media. (It did.) But his passage of the information happened only after Trump threatened Comey via Twitter by claiming there might be tapes of the pair’s conversations.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

“I asked — the president tweeted on Friday after I got fired that I better hope there’s not tapes. I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night because it didn’t dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation,” Comey said. “There might a tape. My judgment was, I need to get that out into the public square. I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter. Didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons. I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel. I asked a close friend to do it.”

The tweet from Trump about Comey claiming total vindication was a milestone for the president in one way: It ended Trump’s second-longest tweet drought since he became a presidential candidate, falling just three minutes shy of the all-time mark. The brief Twitter hiatus for Trump came after the president’s officials criticized the media for focusing on Trump’s tweets despite the fact that he is the president.