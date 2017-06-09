Amanda Bynes reveals she wants to return to acting

Amanda Bynes is sober and planning a big return to the limelight.

The once-troubled actress sat down for an interview (her first in four years) with Hollyscoop’s Diana Madison and opened up about her health and future plans to revisit the industry that made her a star.

Revealing that she’s now three years sober, Bynes told Madison in the interview — which was previewed, in part, by Good Morning America – “I hike, I go spinning — take spinning classes — and I feed the homeless.”

After dealing with personal mental health issues and a string of brushes with the law — including two hit and run charges and two DUI arrests — Bynes mostly retreated from the spotlight.

In a string of Twitter messages last year, however, Bynes told fans she was busy with school at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM). “I am really loving school and I feel that I am learning a lot. I enjoy all of my classes and my teachers are excellent,” she wrote.

At the time, her lawyer David Esquibias told PEOPLE, “Amanda is doing exceptionally well. She is attending school and, as always, devoted to fashion.”

Bynes, 31, said in the new interview that she is continuing to take classes at FIDM, where she’s “learned how to sew.”

“I make patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future,” she revealed.

The former child star also is planning on returning to her small screen roots, telling Madison, “I do miss acting and I actually have something surprising to tell you, I’m going to start acting again.”

“I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show that I’m the star of it,” she shared.

Bynes’ last acting credit was in 2010’s Easy A with Emma Stone. She was previously the star of sitcom What I Like About You from 2002-2006, and The Amanda Show from 1999-2002.

