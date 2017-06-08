Ryan Lochte and fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcome son Caiden Zane

Ryan Lochte is a daddy!

The 12-time Olympic gold medalist and his fiancée, Kayla Rae Reid, welcomed a son on Thursday, June 8, PEOPLE confirms.

“Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning at 5:46 a.m. when Caiden Zane Lochte was born,” the new dad wrote on Instagram of his son, who arrived weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 22 inches long.

“Can’t stop crying from tears of joy. Dream come true!”

Caiden Zane Lochte. I'm a daddy #miracle #babyboy #myson A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Patiently waiting…. #magical #babyboy A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on May 16, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

The couple announced their pregnancy news in December, sharing an (appropriately) underwater photo taken in a pool, where Lochte, 32, is kissing Reid’s bare baby belly.

“My Christmas gift came early this year, can’t wait for next year,” the competitive swimmer captioned his Instagram post. “Best news I’ve ever received #CLOUD9 #excited #family #love #2017.”

Wrote Reid, 25, alongside her own post, “Just when you think you think you have it all figured out, life always surprises you with blessings when least expect it. So excited to share this news with all of you! #weareprego #omg #2017.”

Happy soon to be Mother's Day! I'm so thankful on what's to come in our lives. You're an amazing woman and will be an amazing mother as well! Love you!!!! A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on May 14, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

My Christmas gift came early this year, can't wait for next year! Best news I've ever received #CLOUD9 #excited #family #love #2017 A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Dec 14, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

The couple shared in January that they were expecting a boy, with Reid telling PEOPLE exclusively, “We’re both so excited.”

“When you have a kid, your entire life changes in so many ways,” the model added. “We’re both in this realm of shock like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ There is going to be so much good change.”

Piped in the then-dad-to-be, “One of my biggest fears in life is not being a good dad. I want to be able to be there every step of the way and teach them all of the things I’ve learned through my career and my life and be there for them and be that loving caring father.”

