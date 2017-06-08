Jerry Seinfeld on Kesha snub: 'I don't hug a total stranger'

Jerry Seinfeld says his refusal to hug Kesha earlier this week was nothing personal — he just isn’t down with embracing strangers.

Speaking to Extra on Thursday, the comedian attempted to downplay the viral moment and explained, “I’m 63. I don’t know every pop star, I don’t know everyone.”

Noting that he found Kesha’s mid-interview request “a little off,” Seinfeld added, “When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality. In my reality, I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I have to start somewhere.”

Seinfeld snubbed the “Tik Tok” singer Monday night on the red carpet for a benefit event in Washington, D.C. In an exchange that was captured on video and quickly blew up on social media, Kesha introduced herself to Seinfeld and asked to give him a hug, but he declined twice. After Kesha departed, Seinfeld said he wished her the best.

Extra’s A.J. Calloway noted that Kesha probably grew up watching Seinfeld’s eponymous sitcom, but he didn’t back down.

“I’m so flattered by that,” Seinfeld said, “but the TV only works one way. I can’t see out who’s watching.”

He and Kesha eventually reconciled and had a good laugh, Seinfeld said. “She was very nice about it.” But when asked if they hugged afterward, he was blunt: “No!”

