James Comey testifies before Congress: Celebrities react on Twitter

A day after releasing an advance copy of his opening statement, former F.B.I. director James Comey arrived on Capitol Hill Thursday to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.
The public portion of Comey’s highly anticipated testimony is being broadcast on a number of TV networks and online platforms, and marks the first time the former F.B.I. director will speak publicly since he was fired by President Donald Trump last month.
With all eyes on Washington, many reacted on Twitter as Comey was questioned by the 15-member group about his private conversations with the president earlier this year regarding the F.B.I.‘s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian forces during the 2016 election.
See below for reactions from celebrities and other public figures.
Comey behaving how a president is supposed to behave- trump a disgrace- repubs hanging all there hopes on the words I hope – context setting
— John Cusack (@johncusack) June 8, 2017
Comey is the first person I've ever heard who hopes he was being taped. "are you wearing a wire? WELL WHY NOT"
— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) June 8, 2017
DON'T TRY TO BE FUNNY AT THE SENATE INTELLIGENCE HEARING
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 8, 2017
This is my favorite episode of House of Cards yet pic.twitter.com/OkQcWskZf2
— Robin Thede (@robinthede) June 8, 2017
— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) June 8, 2017
This. Is. Crazy!! Watching history unfold.
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017
I've never wanted Trump to tweet so badly in my entire life. Pick your phone up! Do it!! DO IT!!!!
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017
Comey knew Trump one day would ask him to show the receipts.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 8, 2017
Reporters like "seagulls at the beach" 🐦 https://t.co/XWrSpiOOWm
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 8, 2017
Highlight so far, right at the start, Comey testifies that President Trump “lied" (about the FBI being in disarray).
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 8, 2017
Wish James Stewart was still alive to play Comey in the film.
— kath 🙀🌹 (@KathyBurke) June 8, 2017
Let me just host the freaking reunion show so we can GET ON WITH IT!!! #ComeyHearings
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 8, 2017
Let’s hear it for the real heroes of the day: the aides currently restraining the President from tweeting. #ComeyDay
— Late Night (@LateNightSeth) June 8, 2017
Someone said there are more people lined up to watch Comey's testimony than there were at the inauguration.
😂💀
— Retta (@unfoRETTAble) June 8, 2017
James “I could be wrong” Comey. #ComeyHearing #BigLeagueTruth
— GOP (@GOP) June 8, 2017
#comey adds “Lordy, I hope there are tapes.”
— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 8, 2017
"Lordy, I hope there are tapes," Comey notes. Us, too. #ComeyTestimony
— deray mckesson (@deray) June 8, 2017
Here it is: https://t.co/IgqOb5hPN2 #ComeyHearing https://t.co/7Xkxw37lVt
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) June 8, 2017
I need 'Lordy, I hope there are tapes' on a t-shirt
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017
only in 2017 would one be launching a tour and watching comey testify at the same time
— Lorde (@lorde) June 8, 2017
If you say Trump's inexperience is a legit alibi, you're admitting you voted for a POTUS who doesn't know how to be President. Good job!
— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) June 8, 2017
Watching #ComeyHearings. @SenatorRisch just complimented the shit out of #JamesComey's writing ability. Wish Rich had reviewed @YogaHosers.
— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 8, 2017
Damn! Comey just made me emotional with opening remarks. Didn't expect that.
— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 8, 2017
He appears to be confusing two very separate investigations. https://t.co/xXI8wfCksQ
— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) June 8, 2017
The Comey hearings are even more fun if you sing "Karma Chameleon" to yourself as "Comey Chameleon" whoops sorry now it's in your head too.
— @midnight (@midnight) June 8, 2017
Comey says that disturbed him. Fascinating.
— Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) June 8, 2017
Buy a drink for every reporter who hasn't described the Comey hearing as a "blockbuster".
— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) June 8, 2017
"Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?!" Here's the movie you want to see to fill that in. https://t.co/f4wCpDNvq4
— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) June 8, 2017
While the nation is at risk from international terrorism, Comey's sole objective is to trip up his superiors actually trying to fight terror
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 8, 2017
Everyone listening to Mcain: pic.twitter.com/QR4RnU2u1C
— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) June 8, 2017
Comey has two waters on his desk and the pattern with which he drinks them will deliver a binary message. Pay close attention. pic.twitter.com/bx3HF8O3II
— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 8, 2017
If Comey screams "You can't handle the truth!" we all win.
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 8, 2017
#Comey just said he kept notes on meetings with @realDonaldTrump b/c of the "nature of the person" being a liar. WOW! #TrumpLiar
— MazJobrani (@MazJobrani) June 8, 2017
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 8, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump u up?
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 8, 2017
Somewhere, Jared is letting Donald beat him at Mario Kart.
— Tim Federle (@TimFederle) June 8, 2017
Starting to worry that this testimony won't be over in time for the Showcase Showdown
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 8, 2017
I would not want to play poker with James Comey. Just saying, that is one still face.
— Alyssa Rosenberg (@AlyssaRosenberg) June 8, 2017
New Twitter meme for June? pic.twitter.com/K0k7WIdBJq #ComeyDay
— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) June 8, 2017
I don’t normally like courtroom dramas, but I’m transfixed by this one. Tune in live now! https://t.co/R4uQBMbCfd #JamesComey
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) June 8, 2017
Comey rn: He a lie. He know he a lie. I took receipts! #ComeyHearing
— Ashley Black (@ashleyn1cole) June 8, 2017
@realDonaldTrump make sure to go to the bathroom now. You don't wanna miss any of this #ComeyDay
— MazJobrani (@MazJobrani) June 8, 2017
Nice of Burr to TWICE invoke the Steele Dossier so clumsily that Comey can't answer it in public and must leave it sound entirely verified
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 8, 2017
Nice to see a Burr working against treason for once.
— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 8, 2017
COMEY, practicing in the mirror this morning: I DID NOT HAVE LOYAL RELATIONS WITH THAT MAN
— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) June 8, 2017