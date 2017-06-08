Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

News

James Comey testifies before Congress: Celebrities react on Twitter

@NiveaSerrao

Posted on

A day after releasing an advance copy of his opening statement, former F.B.I. director James Comey arrived on Capitol Hill Thursday to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

The public portion of Comey’s highly anticipated testimony is being broadcast on a number of TV networks and online platforms, and marks the first time the former F.B.I. director will speak publicly since he was fired by President Donald Trump last month.

With all eyes on Washington, many reacted on Twitter as Comey was questioned by the 15-member group about his private conversations with the president earlier this year regarding the F.B.I.‘s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian forces during the 2016 election.

See below for reactions from celebrities and other public figures.

 