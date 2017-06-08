James Comey testifies before Congress: Celebrities react on Twitter

A day after releasing an advance copy of his opening statement, former F.B.I. director James Comey arrived on Capitol Hill Thursday to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

The public portion of Comey’s highly anticipated testimony is being broadcast on a number of TV networks and online platforms, and marks the first time the former F.B.I. director will speak publicly since he was fired by President Donald Trump last month.

With all eyes on Washington, many reacted on Twitter as Comey was questioned by the 15-member group about his private conversations with the president earlier this year regarding the F.B.I.‘s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian forces during the 2016 election.

Comey behaving how a president is supposed to behave- trump a disgrace- repubs hanging all there hopes on the words I hope – context setting — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 8, 2017

Comey is the first person I've ever heard who hopes he was being taped. "are you wearing a wire? WELL WHY NOT" — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) June 8, 2017

DON'T TRY TO BE FUNNY AT THE SENATE INTELLIGENCE HEARING — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 8, 2017

This is my favorite episode of House of Cards yet pic.twitter.com/OkQcWskZf2 — Robin Thede (@robinthede) June 8, 2017

This. Is. Crazy!! Watching history unfold. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017

I've never wanted Trump to tweet so badly in my entire life. Pick your phone up! Do it!! DO IT!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017

Comey knew Trump one day would ask him to show the receipts. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 8, 2017

Reporters like "seagulls at the beach" 🐦 https://t.co/XWrSpiOOWm — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 8, 2017

Highlight so far, right at the start, Comey testifies that President Trump “lied" (about the FBI being in disarray). — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 8, 2017

Wish James Stewart was still alive to play Comey in the film. — kath 🙀🌹 (@KathyBurke) June 8, 2017

Let me just host the freaking reunion show so we can GET ON WITH IT!!! #ComeyHearings — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 8, 2017

Let’s hear it for the real heroes of the day: the aides currently restraining the President from tweeting. #ComeyDay — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) June 8, 2017

Someone said there are more people lined up to watch Comey's testimony than there were at the inauguration. 😂💀 — Retta (@unfoRETTAble) June 8, 2017

#comey adds “Lordy, I hope there are tapes.” — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 8, 2017

"Lordy, I hope there are tapes," Comey notes. Us, too. #ComeyTestimony — deray mckesson (@deray) June 8, 2017

I need 'Lordy, I hope there are tapes' on a t-shirt — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017

only in 2017 would one be launching a tour and watching comey testify at the same time — Lorde (@lorde) June 8, 2017

If you say Trump's inexperience is a legit alibi, you're admitting you voted for a POTUS who doesn't know how to be President. Good job! — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) June 8, 2017

Damn! Comey just made me emotional with opening remarks. Didn't expect that. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 8, 2017

He appears to be confusing two very separate investigations. https://t.co/xXI8wfCksQ — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) June 8, 2017

The Comey hearings are even more fun if you sing "Karma Chameleon" to yourself as "Comey Chameleon" whoops sorry now it's in your head too. — @midnight (@midnight) June 8, 2017

Comey says that disturbed him. Fascinating. — Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) June 8, 2017

Buy a drink for every reporter who hasn't described the Comey hearing as a "blockbuster". — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) June 8, 2017

"Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?!" Here's the movie you want to see to fill that in. https://t.co/f4wCpDNvq4 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) June 8, 2017

While the nation is at risk from international terrorism, Comey's sole objective is to trip up his superiors actually trying to fight terror — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 8, 2017

Everyone listening to Mcain: pic.twitter.com/QR4RnU2u1C — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) June 8, 2017

Comey has two waters on his desk and the pattern with which he drinks them will deliver a binary message. Pay close attention. pic.twitter.com/bx3HF8O3II — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 8, 2017

If Comey screams "You can't handle the truth!" we all win. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 8, 2017

#Comey just said he kept notes on meetings with @realDonaldTrump b/c of the "nature of the person" being a liar. WOW! #TrumpLiar — MazJobrani (@MazJobrani) June 8, 2017

Somewhere, Jared is letting Donald beat him at Mario Kart. — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) June 8, 2017

Starting to worry that this testimony won't be over in time for the Showcase Showdown — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 8, 2017

I would not want to play poker with James Comey. Just saying, that is one still face. — Alyssa Rosenberg (@AlyssaRosenberg) June 8, 2017

I don’t normally like courtroom dramas, but I’m transfixed by this one. Tune in live now! https://t.co/R4uQBMbCfd #JamesComey — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) June 8, 2017

Comey rn: He a lie. He know he a lie. I took receipts! #ComeyHearing — Ashley Black (@ashleyn1cole) June 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump make sure to go to the bathroom now. You don't wanna miss any of this #ComeyDay — MazJobrani (@MazJobrani) June 8, 2017

Nice of Burr to TWICE invoke the Steele Dossier so clumsily that Comey can't answer it in public and must leave it sound entirely verified — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 8, 2017

Nice to see a Burr working against treason for once. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 8, 2017