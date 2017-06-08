Another political controversy, another batch of angry tweets from a member of the Trump family.
During James Comey’s Thursday testimony as part of a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, the president’s oldest child, Donald Trump Jr., carried on his father’s social media legacy, publicly reacting to everything from the former FBI director’s views on the 2016 election to Trump’s feelings on what he calls the “D.C. elite.”
“Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear ‘I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job’ very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction!” he said, referencing Comey’s claims that Trump had demanded an FBI probe into ex-security adviser Michael Flynn, who exited his role as a result of his communications with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, be dropped. “Knowing my father for 39 years when he ‘orders or tells’ you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means.”
Among a flurry of other messages, Trump also defended his dad’s “constitutional authority” to dismiss Comey from his FBI post, which he did last month, and fortified his stance on Russia’s involvement in the U.S. election, stressing that Comey’s assertion that the country had not changed a single domestic vote is “kind of a big deal.”
President Trump has yet to tweet about the hearing from his personal account or his POTUS handle. Read on for more of Trump Jr.’s tweets about the Comey testimony below.