Another political controversy, another batch of angry tweets from a member of the Trump family.

During James Comey’s Thursday testimony as part of a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, the president’s oldest child, Donald Trump Jr., carried on his father’s social media legacy, publicly reacting to everything from the former FBI director’s views on the 2016 election to Trump’s feelings on what he calls the “D.C. elite.”

1/3 Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear "I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job" — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

2/3 very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

3/3 Knowing my father for 39 years when he "orders or tells" you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

“Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear ‘I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job’ very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction!” he said, referencing Comey’s claims that Trump had demanded an FBI probe into ex-security adviser Michael Flynn, who exited his role as a result of his communications with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, be dropped. “Knowing my father for 39 years when he ‘orders or tells’ you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means.”

Did I miss something or did Comey just say he asked a friend to leak information to the press? Is this a joke? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Among a flurry of other messages, Trump also defended his dad’s “constitutional authority” to dismiss Comey from his FBI post, which he did last month, and fortified his stance on Russia’s involvement in the U.S. election, stressing that Comey’s assertion that the country had not changed a single domestic vote is “kind of a big deal.”

Kind of a big deal… No? https://t.co/dZDu7rK8Hy — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

President Trump has yet to tweet about the hearing from his personal account or his POTUS handle. Read on for more of Trump Jr.’s tweets about the Comey testimony below.

Seems like she may be the only one having a really bad day. Isn't the "for political reasons" a big problem??? https://t.co/IWOR4se8Kd — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

SO TRUE: He was more than willing to leak something against @realDonaldTrump but not something that exonerates him? Classy guy https://t.co/UqTtp3b6Nm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Sen Blunt: If you told Sessions you didn't want to be alone with Trump again, why did you continue to take his calls? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Comey: No votes were altered in the 2016 election. #ComeyHearing

https://t.co/laDP0ePJ29 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Hoping and telling are two very different things, you would think that a guy like Comey would know that. #givemeabreak — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

So if he was a "Stronger guy" he might have actually followed procedure & the law? You were the director of the FBI, who are you kidding?😂 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

We all know that there is no way anyone in the swamp would leak something favorable to #potus. Otherwise this whopper would be everywhere! https://t.co/hO5SCD3Nd2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

I wonder why that is??? I don't often ask for RTs but this one is likely worth it. https://t.co/KSZYlPg6L3 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Washington DC at its finest. This is what America rallied against, but the DC elite don't get it or know any other way. https://t.co/H5SszE4uL4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017