Comey's opening statement draws mixed reactions on Twitter

In advance of his planned testimony on Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey’s opening statement was released on the Senate Intelligence Committee website on Wednesday. Some seized on his comments as a sign that his testimony will allege President Trump is guilty of obstruction of justice, while others cautioned against jumping to such conclusions.

Many prominent figures addressed the statement, including pundit Ana Navarro, who compared the statement to a Tom Clancy novel, and media personality Keith Olbermann, who pointed out that Comey’s testimony includes Trump discussing Russian prostitutes.” Actor David Schneider wrote, “That sound you hear is the House of Cards writers giving up,” while Scandal actor Josh Malina parroted Trump’s statements from last week regarding the Paris Agreement, writing, “I was elected to obstruct Pittsburgh, not justice.”

The Republican Party, meanwhile, posted a GIF of Ethan Hawke looking through a telescope in a scene from the 2016 film Valley of Violence. “Trying to find something of substance in Comey’s opening statement like,” read the GOP’s caption. New York Times writer Dave Itzkoff responded, “So you appreciate Ethan Hawke’s work. Did you like his revival of A Lie of the Mind?”

See more Twitter reactions below.

Trying to find something of substance in Comey’s opening statement like pic.twitter.com/igLC4JPREg — GOP (@GOP) June 7, 2017

So you appreciate Ethan Hawke's work. Did you like his revival of A Lie of the Mind? https://t.co/5wEFor9zNN — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 7, 2017

Comey opening statement for tmrw's hrng, reads like a Tom Clancy novel. Buckle-up America. Ride about to get bumpy. https://t.co/R4zdffDydz — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 7, 2017

Not only will Comey testify Trump said "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty" but also, Trump brought up #RussianHookers https://t.co/MASsFJARhA pic.twitter.com/IJyI5XxzBM — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 7, 2017

The different in framing here is remarkable. NYT seems to consistently attempt to spin for the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/oAm84gOie5 — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) June 7, 2017

I was elected to obstruct Pittsburgh, not justice.

Look OVER there!

FLaaarbUUUUnge!!!

Also…MAGA! — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) June 7, 2017

This isn't even the most damning bit of Comey's statement on Trump.

That sound you hear is the House Of Cards writers giving up. pic.twitter.com/wvnI4donvo — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 7, 2017