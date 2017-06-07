Comey's opening statement draws mixed reactions on Twitter

In advance of his planned testimony on Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey’s opening statement was released on the Senate Intelligence Committee website on Wednesday. Some seized on his comments as a sign that his testimony will allege President Trump is guilty of obstruction of justice, while others cautioned against jumping to such conclusions.
Many prominent figures addressed the statement, including pundit Ana Navarro, who compared the statement to a Tom Clancy novel, and media personality Keith Olbermann, who pointed out that Comey’s testimony includes Trump discussing Russian prostitutes.” Actor David Schneider wrote, “That sound you hear is the House of Cards writers giving up,” while Scandal actor Josh Malina parroted Trump’s statements from last week regarding the Paris Agreement, writing, “I was elected to obstruct Pittsburgh, not justice.”
The Republican Party, meanwhile, posted a GIF of Ethan Hawke looking through a telescope in a scene from the 2016 film Valley of Violence. “Trying to find something of substance in Comey’s opening statement like,” read the GOP’s caption. New York Times writer Dave Itzkoff responded, “So you appreciate Ethan Hawke’s work. Did you like his revival of A Lie of the Mind?”
See more Twitter reactions below.