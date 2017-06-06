Watch Jerry Seinfeld refuse a hug from Kesha

He’ll share coffee with comedians, but Jerry Seinfeld isn’t as receptive of hugs from pop stars — and Kesha found out the hard way.

The singer-songwriter approached the 63-year-old comedy legend Monday night on the red carpet for a National Night of Laughter and Song event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., enthusiastically introducing herself and professing admiration for Seinfeld’s work.

“I’m Kesha, I love you so much!” she says in a video captured by 94.7 Fresh FM radio host Tommy McFly. “Can I give you a hug?”

Seinfeld’s response. “No thanks.” Twice.

“Please? A little one?” Kesha asked again, though the Seinfeld star ultimately shut her down after taking a step backward. “Yeah, no thanks.”

“I don’t know who that was,” Seinfeld admitted to McFly, who informed the comic of the mystery hugger’s true identity. “Okay, well, I wish her the best.”

Watch the footage below.