Jerry Lewis hospitalized following infection

Comedian Jerry Lewis has been hospitalized in Las Vegas.

According to the Associated Press, the 91-year-comedian was taken to the hospital on Friday after developing a urinary tract infection. The actor was given antibiotics and is currently recovering, his rep confirmed to the news outlet. He is expected to be released imminently.

The hardworking comedian isn’t planning to scale back on his commitments, though: He’s reportedly still set to head to Toronto this week, where he’s scheduled to work on a movie.

The legendary star, famous for appearing in a string of iconic films like The Nutty Professor, The Bellboy, and The Ladies Man, has struggled with his health in the past.

In 2012, he was briefly hospitalized in New York when his blood-sugar level plunged, right before he was scheduled to be honored at the Friars Club Entertainment Icon Awards.

This article originally appeared on People.com