J.K. Rowling, more celebs skewer Trump over his London attack tweets

Just hours after the London Bridge terror attack on Saturday, Donald Trump criticized Mayor Sadiq Khan’s response to the tragedy, stating political correctness is to blame.
“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse,” tweeted the President of the United States before adding, “At least seven dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed’!”
As many people noted on Twitter, Trump incorrectly quoted Khan’s interview with the BBC on Sunday in which the London Mayor said “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days,” adding there was “No reason to be alarmed.”
Khan has not directly addressed Trump’s comments, but his spokesperson released a statement in which they noted that the London Mayor “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police — including armed officers — on the streets.”
Following his critique of Khan, Trump then turned his attention to issues of gun control, calling out the lack of debate arising around it. “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?” asked Trump on Twitter. “That’s because they used knives and a truck!”
Since Trump’s remarks on the situation, many celebrities, English and otherwise, and others have shared on Twitter their thoughts about his words, or even simply correct the current commander-in-chief’s statements. See what J.K. Rowling, Mayim Bialik, Dustin Lance Bass, George Takei, Katie Couric, and more had to say, below.