J.K. Rowling, more celebs skewer Trump over his London attack tweets

Just hours after the London Bridge terror attack on Saturday, Donald Trump criticized Mayor Sadiq Khan’s response to the tragedy, stating political correctness is to blame.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse,” tweeted the President of the United States before adding, “At least seven dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed’!”

As many people noted on Twitter, Trump incorrectly quoted Khan’s interview with the BBC on Sunday in which the London Mayor said “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days,” adding there was “No reason to be alarmed.”

Khan has not directly addressed Trump’s comments, but his spokesperson released a statement in which they noted that the London Mayor “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police — including armed officers — on the streets.”

NEW: Spokesperson for London Mayor Sadiq Khan says "he has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet." pic.twitter.com/mxpZZjjDUb — ABC News (@ABC) June 4, 2017

Following his critique of Khan, Trump then turned his attention to issues of gun control, calling out the lack of debate arising around it. “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?” asked Trump on Twitter. “That’s because they used knives and a truck!”

Since Trump’s remarks on the situation, many celebrities, English and otherwise, and others have shared on Twitter their thoughts about his words, or even simply correct the current commander-in-chief’s statements. See what J.K. Rowling, Mayim Bialik, Dustin Lance Bass, George Takei, Katie Couric, and more had to say, below.

It's called 'leadership', Donald. The terrorists were dead 8 minutes after police got the call. If we need an alarmist blowhard, we'll call. https://t.co/NUiy9j4fBt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 4, 2017

Full quote: "Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. No reason to be alarmed." — Hank Green (@hankgreen) June 4, 2017

You know nothing. How dare you act like you do. I can't even. I need a drink. — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) June 4, 2017

You are not equipped to be the President. I'm so sorry you are our President it makes me cry. — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) June 4, 2017

We must work hard to remove such blatant disregard for truth, such self-serving hatefulness & this kind of ruinous insecurity from our W.H. https://t.co/mWxDaemWXT — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) June 4, 2017

We should all express our sympathy and support to the people of London and the officials there. https://t.co/yWGoQk5fcs — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 4, 2017

Just imagine if they had easy, unfettered access to powerful semi-automatic weapons. https://t.co/CjRib9YoxY — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 4, 2017

He said there was no reason to be alarmed by the increased police presence over the next few days, you hare-brained miscreant. Sit down. https://t.co/dWbMlpqVYO — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 4, 2017

Now imagine if they had semi automatic weapons that can shoot 100 bullets a minute — Kunal Nayyar (@kunalnayyar) June 4, 2017

Trump: I stand with London London: Please go stand somewhere else. — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) June 4, 2017

It's hard to read Trump's tweets this morning and not think that we're one domestic attack away from the most dangerous version of this guy — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 4, 2017

Please know that many of us are ashamed. Ashamed, angry & sick. But America is not Trump. It is what u see those of us do in spite of him. https://t.co/Al0kUks8hi — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 4, 2017

If you're gearing up to write a tweet about how Britain ‘needs’ hundreds of thousands of guns – thanks for your concern, but jog on — Samantha Shannon (@say_shannon) June 4, 2017

*That's because the U.K. has strict gun control regulation! https://t.co/K1DJbyPTbV — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 4, 2017

Dear NRA nuts telling us guns will help us: more Americans die from firearms every week than last 3 London terror attacks combined. — John Niven (@NivenJ1) June 4, 2017

They had to use knives and a truck because they couldn't get hold of guns. Imagine the carnage if they had & had returned police fire. https://t.co/1KiDnZzOUk — Robert Harris (@Robert___Harris) June 4, 2017

50 Americans died by gunshot since London … if @realDonaldTrump was serious about keeping America safe we'd have a gun debate right now. pic.twitter.com/cUWYWqO59a — Col. Morris Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) June 4, 2017