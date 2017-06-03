Ariana Grande leads support for victims of London terror attack

Ariana Grande is among a number of celebrities offering thoughts and messages to the victims of terror attacks in London on Saturday night.
“Praying for London,” Grande wrote on Twitter after the incidents, which left more than one person dead, according to authorities. The attacks — a hit-and-run of pedestrians and multiple stabbings — occurred at two locations near the Thames River and were deemed “terrorist incidents” by local law enforcement. As reported by the Associated Press, “The incidents occurred on [London Bridge] and at Borough Market, a popular area with bars and restaurants on the south side of the bridge.”
Grande is scheduled to perform Sunday in Manchester, England, at a star-studded benefit concert for victims of the Manchester terror attack that occurred following her performance in that city last month.
Other celebrities to send words of support included Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tom Holland, singers Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas, and actors Gina Rodriguez, Cara Delevingne, and Kumail Nanjiani.
In the wake of Saturday’s attack, President Donald Trump first retweeted a post from the Drudge Report about the incident. That retweet drew the ire of many online, including NBC News, which called out the president for passing along unconfirmed information.
“Pres. Trump has used Twitter to share news report on London incident,” the NBC News feed wrote. “We aren’t relaying president’s retweet, as the info is unconfirmed.”
Later, President Trump tweeted, “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” The reference to Trump’s executive order — which Press Secretary Sean Spicer previously insisted is not a “ban” despite Trump’s words to the contrary — was criticized by many online, including MSNBC host Joe Scarborough. “Attention Supreme Court — Now he’s calling it a travel ban again and giving you reason to uphold the lower courts’ rulings, “Scarborough wrote. “What a dope.”
The ACLU Twitter feed also took note of Trump’s use of the term “ban.”
In addition to his controversial tweet, Trump also pledged the country’s support to England. “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!” he wrote.