Ariana Grande leads support for victims of London terror attack

Ariana Grande is among a number of celebrities offering thoughts and messages to the victims of terror attacks in London on Saturday night.

“Praying for London,” Grande wrote on Twitter after the incidents, which left more than one person dead, according to authorities. The attacks — a hit-and-run of pedestrians and multiple stabbings — occurred at two locations near the Thames River and were deemed “terrorist incidents” by local law enforcement. As reported by the Associated Press, “The incidents occurred on [London Bridge] and at Borough Market, a popular area with bars and restaurants on the south side of the bridge.”

Grande is scheduled to perform Sunday in Manchester, England, at a star-studded benefit concert for victims of the Manchester terror attack that occurred following her performance in that city last month.

Praying for London ♡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017

Other celebrities to send words of support included Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tom Holland, singers Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas, and actors Gina Rodriguez, Cara Delevingne, and Kumail Nanjiani.

My heart goes out to everyone in London tonight. Absolutely Heartbreaking. — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) June 4, 2017

Praying for London.. 🙏🏼💔 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2017

Praying for London. Stay safe. https://t.co/koHCak6Cer — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 3, 2017

I love you London. This news devastates me and I don't feel a tweet to be enough but know my heart and prayers are with u. #londonbridge 🙏🏼 — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) June 4, 2017

❤️🇬🇧❤️ My heart is with you London. Please can everyone stay safe. This is beyond tragic but we… https://t.co/Mi8hPeE9tj — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) June 4, 2017

Scary and heart-breaking events in London. I don't know what to say. Be good to someone around you. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 4, 2017

In the wake of Saturday’s attack, President Donald Trump first retweeted a post from the Drudge Report about the incident. That retweet drew the ire of many online, including NBC News, which called out the president for passing along unconfirmed information.

“Pres. Trump has used Twitter to share news report on London incident,” the NBC News feed wrote. “We aren’t relaying president’s retweet, as the info is unconfirmed.”

Fears of new terror attack after van 'mows down 20 people' on London Bridge… — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) June 3, 2017

Later, President Trump tweeted, “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” The reference to Trump’s executive order — which Press Secretary Sean Spicer previously insisted is not a “ban” despite Trump’s words to the contrary — was criticized by many online, including MSNBC host Joe Scarborough. “Attention Supreme Court — Now he’s calling it a travel ban again and giving you reason to uphold the lower courts’ rulings, “Scarborough wrote. “What a dope.”

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Attention Supreme Court–>Now he's calling it a travel ban again and giving you reason to uphold the lower courts' rulings.

What a dope. https://t.co/tjuw8BCFhs — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 4, 2017

The ACLU Twitter feed also took note of Trump’s use of the term “ban.”

Glad we both agree the ban is a ban. https://t.co/p1qXkffyIL — ACLU National (@ACLU) June 4, 2017

In addition to his controversial tweet, Trump also pledged the country’s support to England. “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!” he wrote.