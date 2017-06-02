Rihanna heckled Warriors star Kevin Durant during the NBA Finals

It was hard to keep your eyes on the ball during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Rihanna sat court side with her personal assistant, Jennifer Rosales, as she was spotted heckling Warriors player Kevin Durant by shouting “Brick!”

The moment came during a free throw and fans noticed how the ball player stared her down twice. Durant finished the game with 38 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

Listen: Rihanna yells "BRIIIIIICK!!!" at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

During a press conference after the game, Durant was asked about the moment but said he didn’t remember it happening. “Don’t get into that trap, man,” teammate Stephen Curry advised.

“Yeah, I won’t get into that,” Durant laughed. “I’m cool.”

Reporter: "…you looked towards the crowd towards Rihanna. Was that on purpose?" KD: "I dont even remember that."#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/P4AIN2zyun — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 2, 2017

Rihanna continued stealing the show — before and after the game — as cameras captured her bowing down to LeBron James and dabbing. Despite the Warriors’ win, she walked by the Cavs’ locker room and remarked, “It doesn’t matter, b–.”

Rihanna: "it doesn't matter, bitch", as she passes Cavs locker room. pic.twitter.com/6DJDBL25Gj — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) June 2, 2017

Sports commenter Jeff Van Gundy was equally distracted by her presence. “I don’t know about that, but Rihanna just walked in front of me! Are you kidding me?!” he said.

"Rihanna just walked in front of me." Jeff Van Gundy, the realest, out here willing to risk it all. pic.twitter.com/z2jTfiBYrh — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) June 2, 2017

Jesse Jackson, MC Hammer, Jay Z, and Kevin Hart were also out at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The series continues with Game 2 on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. Click here for details on how to watch it for free.