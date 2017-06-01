Weather Channel website trolls Trump for exiting Paris Agreement

The forecast for the future of planet Earth turned decidedly gloomy Thursday after President Trump announced that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, and the Weather Channel didn’t hesitate to express its disagreement with the decision.

Shortly after Trump bailed on the landmark Paris Agreement, the Weather.com website prominently splashed stories about the dangers of climate change all over its homepage.

Headlines included “Fact Check: Trump’s Shaky Claims on Climate Accord”; “‘Sad Day’: Global Reaction to Trump’s Decision”; “Don’t Care? Proof You Should”; “…and More Proof…”; and “…and Even More Proof….”

On cable TV, the Weather Channel also aired special programming about the climate crisis.

TONIGHT at 7pET, join us as we talk about the #parisclimateagreement with special guests to talk about the climate challenges ahead. pic.twitter.com/rC6Vc2Drr3 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) June 1, 2017

Trump’s decision to withdraw from the global climate pact was widely condemned by world leaders, the scientific community, U.S. corporations, celebrities, and ordinary citizens.