Jim Carrey defends Kathy Griffin: 'Comedians are the last voice of truth'

Everyone from Donald Trump to Chelsea Clinton has criticized Kathy Griffin for posing for a controversial photograph of her holding a bloody, decapitated head representing the president. Now, a fellow high-profile comedian has come to her defense.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jim Carrey was asked about the heat Griffin is taking — and when a comedian knows they’ve gone too far.

“I think it is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times — because that line is not real,” he responded. “If you step out into that spotlight and you’re doing the crazy things that [Trump] is doing, we’re the last line of defense. And really, the comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing.”

Larry King also came to Griffin’s defense, wondering why people continue “piling on” Griffin. “She made a mistake. She apologized. Let’s accept her apology and move on,” he wrote on Twitter.

Surprised to see people still piling on @KathyGriffin. She made a mistake. She apologized. Let's accept her apology and move on. — Larry King (@kingsthings) June 2, 2017

Following the backlash, which resulted in Griffin being terminated from her New Year’s Eve hosting gig at CNN, the comedian apologized for the “disturbing” image, saying, “I crossed the line.”

Griffin is expected to appear at a press conference on Friday, where she and her attorney, Lisa Bloom, “will explain the true meaning behind the image,” Bloom tweeted.