Trump blasted for ditching Paris climate change accord: 'Shameful'

Social media erupted on Thursday in response to President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord. President Barack Obama signed the agreement in December 2015, making the United States one of nearly 200 nations to commit a pact to enact policy to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and fight global warming.

In a statement made in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said, “We’re getting out, but we will start to negotiate and we’ll see if we can make a deal that’s fair. If we can, that’s great. If we can’t, that’s fine.”

This decision, which makes the U.S. one of only three countries to not participate in the agreement, provoked a significant, mostly negative reaction online.

Many, including Dan Rather, John Kerry, and Al Gore, found the news so distressing that they posted links to lengthier statements. Rather called it a “reckless and intemperate action.” Gore, the former vice president and climate change activist, wrote, “Removing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a reckless and indefensible action. It undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens to damage humanity’s ability to solve the climate crisis in time.”

Tesla CEO and tech pioneer Elon Musk formally declared his decision to leave the president’s council in the wake of the decision, writing, “Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.”

Celebrities ranging from Leonardo DiCaprio to Ava DuVernay to John Legend to Chelsea Handler to Michael Moore also expressed their frustration and dismay. DiCaprio said, “Today our planet suffered” and stressed the importance of action, while Handler joked, “I’m guessing that Donald Trump doesn’t see the irony in making his announcement to leave the Paris Agreement while standing in a garden.” DuVernay called the decision “shameful” and Michael Moore described it as a “crime against humanity.”

While many exclaimed horror at Trump and his decision, there was also a resounding call for American cities and businesses to remain committed to the principles of the agreement regardless of the announcement. President Obama slammed the decision, but espoused a message of hope, saying, “I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got.”

In response to Trump reasoning, “I was elected by voters of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto wrote, “As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future.”

So Kathy Griffin is more harmful to Barron Trump than global warming. Got it. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 1, 2017

I’m guessing that Donald Trump doesn’t see the irony in making his announcement to leave the Paris Agreement while standing in a garden. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 1, 2017

Trump is our national embarrassment. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 1, 2017

We have to stop this asshole. This is urgent. You have to vote in 2018. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 1, 2017

Trump just committed a crime against humanity. This admitted predator has now expanded his predatory acts to the entire planet. #ParisAccord — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 1, 2017

My statement on Today’s Decision by the Trump Administration to Withdraw from the Paris Agreement: https://t.co/eDEFv5b1nS pic.twitter.com/SzHJU3D0Mr — Al Gore (@algore) June 1, 2017

A 70 year old moron who thinks climate change is a hoax hired a band to celebrate the earth dying faster. This is beyond embarrassing — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) June 1, 2017

It's literally now a race to see which dies first: the old ignorant assholes who don't believe in climate change, or the planet they govern. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) June 1, 2017

R.I.P. Earth. Such a generous, funny, talented planet. One of a kind. Will be missed. :( — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) June 1, 2017

Today, our planet suffered. It’s more important than ever to take action. #ParisAgreement https://t.co/FSVYRDcGUH — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 1, 2017

I commend @POTUS for putting American jobs first. This is great news for the TX economy & for hardworking Americans https://t.co/5m1XshZo9b — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 1, 2017

My thoughts on today's big mistake by President Trump to put America last – and the big fight he's started. Lets go. https://t.co/YmgI8FBwhg — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) June 1, 2017

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

U.S. chooses not to stay in Paris accord. The “Losers?” Everyone on Earth. Sad. https://t.co/wYUB9OY7hM — Bill Nye (@BillNye) June 1, 2017

I DESPISE HIM AND EVERYONE WHO VOTED FOR THIS DANGEROUS DEMON https://t.co/eqNhZjWgkH — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) June 1, 2017

PS, coal ain't coming back. — Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) June 1, 2017

oh great the unites states officially no longer acknowledges climate change! ignorance is bliss i guess.. we're all gonna die. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 1, 2017

Trump’s abandonment of the Paris Climate Deal demonstrates once again that he is void of basic business acumen, foresight, or initiative. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 1, 2017

1) If Dems are smart, they should call for immediate meetings w POTUS to determine how to get back in the Paris Agreement — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 1, 2017

Nero fiddled while Rome burned. @realDonaldTrump just rosin'd up his bow… pic.twitter.com/NmwwLo6PpQ — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) June 1, 2017

Couldn't a clown with a giant hook come though the Rose Garden and snatch this puffed up, retrogressive, ignoramus away from that podium? — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 1, 2017

It is as was feared. President Trump has withdrawn the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement. https://t.co/DtroSkwgV4 — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 1, 2017