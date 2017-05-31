The world may never know what President Donald Trump was thinking when he tweeted “covfefe,” but the White House is claiming that his intended audience got the message loud and clear.

During an off-camera press briefing Wednesday morning, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked if people should be “concerned that the president posted somewhat of an incoherent tweet last night, and that it then stayed up for hours?”

“Uh, no,” Spicer replied.

Pressed on why Trump’s puzzling tweet remained online overnight and whether anyone in the administration was paying attention, Spicer said, “I think the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.”

Spicer offered no further explanation and attempted to move on to the next question, sending the assembled reporters into a tizzy. “What did the president mean?” one reporter asked. “What is ‘covfefe’?” said another, to no avail.

Spicer on 'covfefe' tweet: "The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant." https://t.co/URM4mW8pmO — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 31, 2017

The “covfefe” kerfuffle began shortly after midnight Wednesday, when Trump tweeted, in full, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The tweet — which many assumed misspelled “coverage” — remained online for approximately six hours, during which time Twitter users had a field day with it. The message was finally deleted, and Trump tried to spin it as some sort of clever riddle. “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ???” he tweeted. “Enjoy!”