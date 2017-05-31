Melania Trump questions Kathy Griffin's 'mental health' after graphic photo

As the controversy surrounding Kathy Griffin’s beheading photo continues to swirl on both sides of the political divide, First Lady Melania Trump called out the “disturbing” image of her husband in a statement.

“As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing,” she said in a statement. “When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.”

Photographer Tyler Shields, known for his provocative images, shot a photo of Griffin holding a bloody, decapitated head in the likeness of President Donald Trump. The comedian initially claimed she was “mocking the Mocker in Chief,” while Shields explained to EW that “presidents are symbols” that “reflect some people’s ideals and they reflect the opposite of some other people’s ideals.”

Griffin later issued an apology in light of the swift backlash. “I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it,” she said in a video.

On Wednesday morning, shortly after the “covfefe” kerfuffle, POTUS tweeted Griffin “should be ashamed of herself.” Trumpa added, “My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

CNN, for which Griffin co-hosts their annual New Year’s Eve bash, called the photo “disgusting and offensive” and stated they’re “evaluating” whether she will participate again.

Shields, who worked with Griffin on the photo’s concept, said, “You can have your opinion. There’s the famous quote, ‘I don’t agree with you, but I’ll defend your right to say it.’ I might not agree with him, she definitely doesn’t agree with him, but I’ll defend my right to be able to say whatever I want until I die.”