Squatty Potty is the latest business to express disapproval of comedian Kathy Griffin’s gory photo depicting her holding President Trump’s severed head.

The company — which produces a foot stool that elevates users as they sit on the toilet — announced on Wednesday that it will be dropping the comedian from its upcoming ad campaign.

“We were shocked and disappointed to learn about the image Ms. Griffin shared today, it was deeply inappropriate and runs contrary to the core values our company stands for,” said Bobby Edwards, CEO of the small Utah-based business, in a statement. “In response, Squatty Potty has suspended its ad campaign featuring Ms. Griffin. We have acted swiftly and decisively to demonstrate our commitment to a culture of decency, civility, and tolerance.”

The company had also tweeted Tuesday night telling customers that they had not only dropped Griffin as their spokesperson but that they “do not align with her views or actions.”

We have pulled all marketing related to Kathy Griffin, we do not align with her views or actions. — Squatty Potty® (@squattypotty) May 31, 2017

Following the company’s announcement, Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted his praise for them, while also commenting on CNN’s decision to evaluate whether they will include Griffin their upcoming New Year’s Eve coverage.

“So Squatty Potty pulls the plug on Kathy Griffin, but CNN still ‘evaluating’ and weighing their options,” said Trump Jr. “Insane what’s going on there!!!”

He then added, “Apologies for my last tweet. I didn’t mean to group Squatty Potty with CNN. Obviously one of them has moral/ethical standards.”

So "Squatty Potty" pulls the plug on #KathyGriffin but @CNN still "evaluating" and weighing their options. Insane what's going on there!!! https://t.co/yfCChwMxPB — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2017

Apologies for my last tweet I didn't mean to group "Squatty Potty" w @CNN. Obviously one of them has moral/ethical standards #KathyGriffin — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2017

Griffin has since apologized for the image, which was taken by photographer Tyler Shields.

“I sincerely apologize,” she said in a video she posted on Twitter on Tuesday evening. “I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. … I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it.”