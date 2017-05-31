Donald Trump's 'covfefe' tweet becomes literal overnight sensation

While you were sleeping, President Donald Trump accidentally sparked the next internet meme over his latest attempt to attack the media.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” POTUS tweeted from his personal Twitter account just after midnight on Wednesday morning. As noted by the New York Times, the message was deleted approximately six hours later, which provided a large enough window to cause mass confusion and some whimsical responses.

“What makes me saddest is that I know I’ll never write anything funnier than #covfefe,” Jimmy Kimmel tweeted as a flurry of responses hit the web. George Takei followed with, “I must #covfefe, I have no idea what he’s talking about.”

J.K. Rowling, too, got her kicks. “You’re all laughing, but perhaps the real Twitter is the covfefe we make along the way,” the Harry Potter author wrote, soon followed by a reply to one of her followers, “Try searching covfeef or covfif.”

“In standard English it’s ‘covfefe’, but in Scotland we say ‘covfefe,'” she tweeted to another.

See more confounded responses below.

Trump falls asleep mid-tweet & the entire planet's now debating its 'meaning'.

Wait until Merriam-Webster’s Twitter feed gets wind of this. Oh wait, it looks like it has: “Wakes up. Checks Twitter… Uh… Lookups for… Regrets checking Twitter. Goes back to bed.”

After deleting the tweet, Trump posted another, more playful one at the textual enigma. “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ??? Enjoy,” he wrote, which was soon followed by tweets against Democrats and Kathy Griffin.