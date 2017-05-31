Donald Trump blasts Kathy Griffin for beheading photo

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that Kathy Griffin “should be ashamed” for her latest work, a controversial photograph that featured the comedian holding a bloody, decapitated head meant to invoke Trump himself.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

The photograph of Griffin, taken by provocative image creator Tyler Shields, went viral on Tuesday and was quickly denounced by both Trump supporters and detractors, including Chelsea Clinton and Debra Messing, among others.

After first defending the photo, Griffin issued an apology late Wednesday. “I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic. I crossed the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it.

Griffin added, “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career. I will continue. I ask for your forgiveness. [I’m] taking down the image, going to ask the photographer to take down the image. And I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far, I made a mistake, and I was wrong.”

One person who isn’t ready to forgive Griffin is Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. On Twitter, Donald called Griffin’s apology “phony” and cited the existence of a video released by Shields and since pulled to back up his claims about her sincerity.