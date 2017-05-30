UPDATE: Kathy Griffin has apologized for the gory image she created with photographer Tyler Shields depicting her holding a facsimile of Donald Trump’s decapitated head. “I sincerely apologize,” she said in a video posted to social media Tuesday evening. “I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. … I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it.” Read the rest of her apology here.

EARLIER: It appears that many people didn’t find Kathy Griffin’s latest comedic act all that funny.

After Griffin participated in a provocative photo shoot featuring the comedienne holding a bloody, decapitated facsimile of Donald Trump’s head, celebrities and prominent media figures expressed a range of responses on social media on Tuesday, with many criticizing the image.

Photographer Tyler Shields expected the image to provoke backlash, joking in an interview with EW that he hopes he can visit Griffin in Guantanamo. “I think there will be a lot of people who will absolutely hate this, but again, that’s the beauty of it,” he said. “Am I saying that anyone should actually be killed? No, it’s like a movie. How many movies are there where the president gets killed or this happens? Tons upon tons. But again, when it’s an image, especially an image like this, people don’t see it like that. They see it as reality, and that’s why it’s so shocking to some people.”

Indeed, the response has been overwhelmingly negative, with many expressing outrage. Journalist Soledad O’Brien called the image “upsetting and disgusting,” asking “Have we lost all our humanity?” Chelsea Clinton echoed these views, calling the image “vile and wrong,” and stating, “It is never funny to joke about killing a president.”

Actors Jeffrey Wright and Debra Messing expressed similar disgust but also pointed out the parallels between this and similar calls for violence against President Obama. Messing wrote, “It wasn’t right when people hung lynched Obama effigies, just as what Kathy Griffin did isn’t right now.” In reference to musician Ted Nugent’s repeated calls for President Obama’s assassination, Jeffrey Wright joked, “Maybe Ted Nugent and Kathy Griffin can go out on tour now…elsewhere.”

And shortly after the photograph hit the web, the Secret Service posted a message about “threats made against @SecretService protectees.”

Griffin shared the image on her own Twitter page, writing, “I caption this ‘there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever'” in reference to Trump’s own statements about journalist and debate moderator Megyn Kelly. Griffin also clarified, “OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

Other celebs and prominent individuals including Don Cheadle, Jeopardy whiz Ken Jennings, former presidential nominee Mitt Romney, and former Hillary Clinton adviser Peter Daou also weighed in on the image, with reactions ranging from distaste to horror.

Read a selection of tweets below.

1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

This Kathy Griffin thing is so upsetting and disgusting. Jesus–what is wrong with people today? Have we lost all our humanity? — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) May 30, 2017

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. #ProtectionNeverRests — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017

Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017

It wasn't right when peoplel hung lynched Obama effigies, just as what Kathy Griffin did isn't right now. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 30, 2017

Maybe Ted Nugent & Kathy Griffin can go out on tour now…elsewhere. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 30, 2017

Thanks, Kathy Griffin, but I really wasn't looking for common ground with Trumpists in support of an ignorant, lying, traitorous, goon thug. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 30, 2017

For those asking, I said on air that I thought the beheading imagery by Griffin about the president was disgusting and inappropriate. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 30, 2017

Our politics have become too base, too low, & too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin's post descends into an even more repugnant & vile territory. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 30, 2017

I'm all for artistic and comedic expression, but I just saw the violent Trump imagery in #KathyGriffin's photo and I find it horrible. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) May 30, 2017

She didn't. She hates him. That pic tho … 😬 https://t.co/VwsBUQ4est — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

When Kathy Griffin was on Hollywood Squares in the 1990s, she would hold up bloody severed heads all the time. It was 90% of her act. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 30, 2017