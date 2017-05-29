Katy Perry, John Krasinski, Chris Pratt, and other stars celebrate Memorial Day

Katy Perry, John Krasinski, Chris Pratt, and Lin-Manuel Miranda were among the stars who took to social media on Monday to celebrate Memorial Day and pay tribute to all who’ve served in the military.

Perry marked the occasion with a lengthy Instagram post honoring military veterans and thanking them for their service.

“Memorial Day is always a powerful reminder to put aside our small concerns and petty grievances, and allow ourselves to be humbled by the magnitude of the sacrifices made for us by our Veterans and their families,” Perry wrote. “I am continually grateful to all our men and women in service now, and the job they do — day in and out, often far from home and loved ones — protecting our freedom.”

Many stars also took the opportunity to highlight charitable organizations benefitting military veterans, like Perry, who gave a shoutout to the Wounded Warrior Project, and John Krasinski and Chris Pratt, who teamed up to complete the Murph Challenge, an exercise challenge to raise money and awareness for the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

“So today, whether you do a Murph Challenge or just take some time to say thank you and remember, remember that’s what today is all about,” Krasinski said.

Today we remember and honor each of the brave men and women who gave their lives for us. #memorialday #murphchallenge @prattprattpratt pic.twitter.com/yeV9osGFMP — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 29, 2017

See how other stars are marking the holiday below.

Memorial Day, 2017.

Remembering those we've lost.

Here's this, from WW1. pic.twitter.com/WEpUr1kNnA — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 29, 2017

A day of remembrance and appreciation for ALL who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our inalienable rights #happymemorialday — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 29, 2017

Good Memorial Day!Thanks to our service people! Today, let us remember those who acted selflessly – The WaPost https://t.co/5oNyohgrPl — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 29, 2017

Today we honor the heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice. You are not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/ophC29ZxfR — Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) May 29, 2017

#ThankYou to all heroes who have given their lives to safeguard ours. Your courage is our strength. We salute you. #honor #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/tJWK6EESIq — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) May 29, 2017

Thank you to all the men and women who have served and continue to serve and my thoughts are with the families of our fallen soldiers today. — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) May 29, 2017

It's Fleet Week in New York. A perfect opportunity to thank some of the brave men & women who serve in our military. I'm very grateful. — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) May 29, 2017

Always remember those that gave everything. Every war. Every conflict. #MemorialDay. MV pic.twitter.com/ktgcHWAN25 — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) May 29, 2017

We honor those that gave their lives so we can live. One nation under God. Indivisible. With liberty and justice for all. #MemorialDay — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 29, 2017

"Our nation owes a debt to its fallen heroes that we can never fully repay, but we can honor their sacrifice." –@BarackObama pic.twitter.com/lDFUwIAkcq — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) May 29, 2017

To all who have made the ultimate sacrifice thank you. Your bravery, selflessness, & heroism will never be forgotten. #memorialday — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 29, 2017

There is never a day when I don't think about the sacrifice & service of the brave men & women who made this country my dream. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/gPUVGvkNpf — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 29, 2017

Just thinking how much integrity and strength it must have taken to make the Ultimate Sacrifice. Thank you. Thank you. #MemorialDay — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) May 29, 2017

Memorial Day: Flags at half-staff till noon. To all who serve, thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/rqX5vnVUCc — Bill Nye (@BillNye) May 29, 2017

On this #MemorialDay, together in strength, in spirit, and in memory. Praying and working for peace to make violence a memory. — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) May 29, 2017