Katy Perry, John Krasinski, Chris Pratt, and other stars celebrate Memorial Day

Katy Perry, John Krasinski, Chris Pratt, and Lin-Manuel Miranda were among the stars who took to social media on Monday to celebrate Memorial Day and pay tribute to all who’ve served in the military.
Perry marked the occasion with a lengthy Instagram post honoring military veterans and thanking them for their service.
“Memorial Day is always a powerful reminder to put aside our small concerns and petty grievances, and allow ourselves to be humbled by the magnitude of the sacrifices made for us by our Veterans and their families,” Perry wrote. “I am continually grateful to all our men and women in service now, and the job they do — day in and out, often far from home and loved ones — protecting our freedom.”
❤️🇺🇸Memorial Day is always a powerful reminder to put aside our small daily concerns and petty grievances, and allow ourselves to be humbled by the magnitude of the sacrifices made for us by our Veterans and their families. I am continually grateful to all our men and women in service now, and the job they do—day in and out, often far from home and loved ones—protecting our freedom. I bow my head and my heart, and I thank them. "The greatest casualty is being forgotten" is the motto of the Wounded Warrior Project, and I encourage you to make any contribution you can whether it be monetary, your time or simply spreading the word. There are several other organizations that provide different services for our veterans and their families, check them out below today and see which one touches your heart: @wwp @the_22_project @sofwarriorfnd 🇺🇸❤️ (Wounded Warrior Project link in bio)
Many stars also took the opportunity to highlight charitable organizations benefitting military veterans, like Perry, who gave a shoutout to the Wounded Warrior Project, and John Krasinski and Chris Pratt, who teamed up to complete the Murph Challenge, an exercise challenge to raise money and awareness for the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.
“So today, whether you do a Murph Challenge or just take some time to say thank you and remember, remember that’s what today is all about,” Krasinski said.
See how other stars are marking the holiday below.