Though their successful careers are in vastly different genres, both Bono and George W. Bush share a passion for saving lives in Africa.

The lead singer of U2, 57, visited the former president’s Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas on Friday, ahead of the band’s sold-out Joshua Tree Tour concert at AT&T Stadium.

“More than 11 million people are alive today thanks to this man’s creation of PEPFAR, the U.S. AIDS program that has been saving lives and preventing new HIV infections for over 10 years, with strong support from political leaders right, left, and center,” the musician captioned a photo of the activists on Instagram. “That progress is all at risk now with President Trump’s budget cuts, which will mean needless infections and lives lost.”

Since leaving office in 2008, the former commander-in-chief and his Bush Center have worked to address the HIV/AIDS pandemic that threatened to wipe out an entire generation on the continent of Africa through PEPFAR, the AIDS relief program which was created in 2003.

“Bono is the real deal. He has a huge heart and a selfless soul, not to mention a decent voice. @laurawbush and I are grateful he came to the ranch to talk about the work of @thebushcenter, @onecampaign, @PEPFAR, and our shared commitment to saving lives in Africa,” Bush captioned the same photo.

In April, Bush wrote a Washington Post op-ed in which he urged readers to keep PEPFAR fully funded because approximately “12 million lives have been saved.”

“Nearly 15 years later, the program has achieved remarkable results in the fight against disease,” he wrote.

Bono co-founded ONE in 2004, and now the global campaign and advocacy organization has more than seven million members committed to taking action to end extreme poverty.

This article originally appeared on People.com