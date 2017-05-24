Celebrities expressed shock and outrage on social media Wednesday evening when a Guardian journalist claimed he was manhandled by the Republican candidate for Montana’s congressional seat after asking him a question about health care.
Political reporter Ben Jacobs alleged that Greg Gianforte, a tech millionaire running for the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, “body-slammed” him at Gianforte’s campaign headquarters near Bozeman, breaking Jacobs’ glasses in the process. The Guardian posted an audio recording of the altercation, in which a crash is heard before Gianforte starts yelling.
“I’m sick and tired of you guys!” he shouts after being asked about the House GOP bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. “The last time you came here, you did the same thing. Get the hell out of here!”
Among the early voices weighing in on Twitter was Marvel star Chris Evans, who wrote, “I thought this was a joke when I first read it. It’s not. This is crazy.”
Musician Questlove tweeted “What The” surrounded by exclamation points.
And Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti blamed President Trump for setting an “anti-journalist tone,” adding, “look how it ripples into assault (same goes for race / hate crimes, etc). He’s poisonous.”
The Gianforte campaign issued a statement claiming Jacobs was badgering Gianforte, who then tried to grab Jacobs’ phone, causing them to both lose their balance and fall. Authorities say they are investigating assault allegations.
Read more reactions below.