Celebrities expressed shock and outrage on social media Wednesday evening when a Guardian journalist claimed he was manhandled by the Republican candidate for Montana’s congressional seat after asking him a question about health care.

Political reporter Ben Jacobs alleged that Greg Gianforte, a tech millionaire running for the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, “body-slammed” him at Gianforte’s campaign headquarters near Bozeman, breaking Jacobs’ glasses in the process. The Guardian posted an audio recording of the altercation, in which a crash is heard before Gianforte starts yelling.

“I’m sick and tired of you guys!” he shouts after being asked about the House GOP bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. “The last time you came here, you did the same thing. Get the hell out of here!”

Among the early voices weighing in on Twitter was Marvel star Chris Evans, who wrote, “I thought this was a joke when I first read it. It’s not. This is crazy.”

Musician Questlove tweeted “What The” surrounded by exclamation points.

And Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti blamed President Trump for setting an “anti-journalist tone,” adding, “look how it ripples into assault (same goes for race / hate crimes, etc). He’s poisonous.”

The Gianforte campaign issued a statement claiming Jacobs was badgering Gianforte, who then tried to grab Jacobs’ phone, causing them to both lose their balance and fall. Authorities say they are investigating assault allegations.

Read more reactions below.

I thought this was a joke when I first read it. It's not. This is crazy. https://t.co/85Kfmju1T3 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 25, 2017

Trump has set the anti-journalist tone – look how it ripples into assault (same goes for race / hate crimes, etc). He's poisonous. https://t.co/XqL9ot0xLM — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 25, 2017

Gianforte wants the open MT seat. This reporter exposed his Russian ties. Voters should body slam Gianforte at the ballot box Thurs. #Quist https://t.co/cTJO4W2lbh — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 25, 2017

Hey, @GregForMontana – you do know there's a tape of you attacking @Bencjacobs. Now you're lying about it https://t.co/p0YJz0K7c2 pic.twitter.com/JXmJJk3ZAQ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 25, 2017

Greg Gianforte Assaults Reporter- video https://t.co/Ii8nwsU2hO MONTANA SPECIAL ELECTION IS TOMORROW! — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 25, 2017

Greg Gianforte was just trying to raise awareness of the fact that body slams are now a pre-existing condition. — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) May 25, 2017

BEN JACOBS: Now, about the budget,

GREG GIANFORTE: pic.twitter.com/Z8M9Y07TxF — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 25, 2017

Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

There was a local TV crew there when Gianforte body slammed me. Audio is posting soon at @GuardianUS — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017