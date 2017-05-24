John Stamos and The Beach Boys performed at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre, two days following the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena that killed 22 and left at least 59 injured.

On Wednesday, Stamos and The Beach Boys, who are currently on the U.K. leg of their Wild Honey World Tour, held a moment of silence and special tribute in honor of the victims of Monday’s explosion, which happened about 110 miles away from the Open Air Theatre.

The Fuller House actor, who was staying at a hotel less than half a mile from Manchester Arena on Tuesday, spoke to the 6,500 people in attendance as part of the tribute.

“Our job as artists is to spread joy and peace and love. And most importantly to bring people together through the power of music,” Stamos told the crowd.

The Beach Boys in Scarborough. Pray for Manchester. pic.twitter.com/MFUd580n8J — Simon Zohhadi MCIOB (@Simon_Zohhadi) May 24, 2017

#TheBeachBoys European Tour! #Scarborough TONIGHT! #Gateshead #Pray4Manchester A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on May 24, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

“The violence in Manchester Monday evening was heartbreaking. Our prayers tonight are with all the victims, the wounded and their loved ones. We stand with the people of Manchester. We stand with all of the U.K,” said Beach Boys band member Bruce Johnston.

“We stand with all those who cherish freedom. We’ve been bringing young people together for 55 years. We are all those kids at the concert tonight,” Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love shared. “They are in our hearts forever. Please join us for a moment of silence honoring all affected by this horrific event.”

The entire audience stood in solidarity during the tribute where they dedicated the melancholy song “The Warmth of the Sun” to the Manchester victims. “The Warmth of the Sun” was written the morning of the Kennedy Assassination and later released in 1964.

The deadly explosion occurred around 10:33 p.m. local time near the ticket office outside the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said. Investigators suspect the attack was carried out by Salman Abedi, 22, who detonated an improvised explosive device and died at the scene, Hopkins said.

Upcoming Manchester events are expected to proceed as planned.

“We are using [the increased police] to help in our efforts to enable the Manchester Games and Manchester 10k to go ahead,” Hopkins said in a press conference. “We are working with event organizers and Manchester City Council to review and enhance our safety and security.”

In addition, Hopkins warned that people in the area will see a heightened police presence.

“People will have seen a significant increase in the number of armed officers in Greater Manchester,” he said. “With the threat level [nationwide] being increased to critical, you will be aware that military are supporting policing across the country. We were able to receive additional armed policing support.”

One day before the concert, Stamos assured his fans that he was empowered to make sure love always overpowers hate.

In an Instagram post, the star said that concerts have long been considered “enduring symbols of freedom and liberty” and he would “play with The Beach Boys tomorrow night in memory of all those we lost and as a prayer for the strength to carry on in these troubling times.”

This article originally appeared on People.com