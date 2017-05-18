Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, and more react to terrifying Times Square crash

A terrifying car crash in Times Square sent ripples through the Broadway community Thursday. One pedestrian was killed and at least 22 others injured when an intoxicated driver plowed through the crowd right in the heart of the Theater District.
Following news of the accident, celebrities took to Twitter to share their reactions.
“Thoughts and prayers to loved ones and neighbors in the theatre district in light of this morning’s car crash,” tweeted Mr. Hamilton himself, Lin-Manuel Miranda. “So scary.”
Tony nominee Josh Groban — whose show, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, is right around the corner from the scene of the incident — wrote, “What a horrible accident in our Broadway hood today. Devastating. Be safe out there.”
Olivia Wilde, Sara Bareilles, and other NYC locals also commented. Read the tweets below: