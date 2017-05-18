Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, and more react to terrifying Times Square crash

A terrifying car crash in Times Square sent ripples through the Broadway community Thursday. One pedestrian was killed and at least 22 others injured when an intoxicated driver plowed through the crowd right in the heart of the Theater District.

Following news of the accident, celebrities took to Twitter to share their reactions.

“Thoughts and prayers to loved ones and neighbors in the theatre district in light of this morning’s car crash,” tweeted Mr. Hamilton himself, Lin-Manuel Miranda. “So scary.”

Tony nominee Josh Groban — whose show, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, is right around the corner from the scene of the incident — wrote, “What a horrible accident in our Broadway hood today. Devastating. Be safe out there.”

Olivia Wilde, Sara Bareilles, and other NYC locals also commented. Read the tweets below:

Thoughts and prayers to loved ones and neighbors in the theatre district in light of this morning's car crash. So scary. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 18, 2017

What a horrible accident in our Broadway hood today. Devastating. Be safe out there. — josh groban (@joshgroban) May 18, 2017

Sooo sad to hear about the accident at Times Square. Just terrible. 😟💔 — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) May 18, 2017

Omg what a day 2 people I know dead, a massive car crash in Times Square what else? Be careful out there everyone ugh — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) May 18, 2017

Walked my normal route to work today through Times Sq just as all hell broke loose. Horrible. Thanks to police & fire for reacting so fast. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 18, 2017