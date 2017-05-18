Fox News co-founder and former CEO Roger Ailes died Thursday at the age of 77.

Following his wife Elizabeth’s announcement of his death, celebrities and members of the news media began sharing their reactions to the news on Twitter.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Geraldo Rivera, and Brit Hume were among those paying homage to Ailes and his contribution to media, while former President George H.W. Bush credited Ailes with helping him win the White House and acknowledged his friend “wasn’t perfect.”

In a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly via Fox, executive chairman of 21st Century Fox and Fox News Rupert Murdoch said, “Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved by the death of Roger Ailes. A brilliant broadcaster, Roger played a huge role in shaping America’s media over the last thirty years. He will be remembered by the many people on both sides of the camera that he discovered, nurtured and promoted. Roger and I shared a big idea which he executed in a way no one else could have. In addition, Roger was a great patriot who never ceased fighting for his beliefs. At 21st Century Fox we will always be enormously grateful for the great business he built. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Elizabeth and son Zachary.”

In a lengthy series of tweets, Hannity wrote, “Today America lost one of its great patriotic warriors. Roger Ailes. For Decades RA’s has impacted American politics and media. He has dramatically and forever changed the political and the media landscape singlehandedly for the better. Neither will ever be the same again as he was a true American original. Few people in this life will ever reach the profound level of impact that Roger Ailes had on the country every single day. As his opponents played checkers in life, Roger was always the strategist, playing Chess, 5 steps ahead at a whole other level.” The tweets continued on — you can read them here.

Others, however, recognized some of the controversy surrounding Ailes. Last July, he stepped down as the CEO of the network after former anchor Gretchen Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him. This was followed by similar claims from six other female employees, with Megyn Kelly also detailing Ailes’ alleged harassment in her memoir late last year — all of which Ailes denied. Nonetheless, Fox News started an in-house investigation.

Read the tributes and other reactions to Ailes’ death below:

He wasn't perfect, but Roger Ailes was my friend & I loved him. Not sure I would have been President w/o his great talent, loyal help. RIP. — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 18, 2017

Love and prayers to Beth and Zach. R.I.P Roger – you changed television as we know it. https://t.co/1vjhGFQaDc — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) May 18, 2017

RIP #RogerAiles one of the most impt broadcasters in history-The genius who created #FoxNews -a good friend, who loved his family & country — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 18, 2017

RIP #RogerAiles sending my love and prayers to Beth & Zachary. Roger was a friend and a mentor to so many of us @FoxNews he will be missed — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) May 18, 2017

Roger Ailes was an icon. He taught me so much. Thank you roger #rip Condolences to his wife Beth, and son Zach. @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) May 18, 2017

Deeply saddened by death of Roger Ailes. He had many critics and like ALL of us his sins, but I remember a great patriot, friend and boss. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 18, 2017

I want to spend some time remembering Roger Ailes. Listen now https://t.co/pkdyC33lfO — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) May 18, 2017

For all he controversies surrounding Roger. He created jobs and a pathway for me to realize my goals. I'm grateful. — Mike Tobin (@MikeTobinFox) May 18, 2017

Sorry to hear about the passing of Roger Ailes. He and I shared many laughs He was always very nice to me and I counted him as a friend — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) May 18, 2017

Roger Ailes died this morning, our deepest sympathies to Beth and his son Zach. Roger was a media genius, good friend and great American. — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) May 18, 2017

There is little chance that Donald Trump would be president today without the combination of Ailes/Murdoch. 2/ — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) May 18, 2017

Roger Ailes was a great American patriot. May the Lord comfort you, Beth and Zachary. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 18, 2017

Rodger Ailes Dead! RIP founder of modern talk radio and Fox News.. Say what you want but we stand on his shoulders. pic.twitter.com/SWcU1aLBP5 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) May 18, 2017

Roger Ailes founded one of the most important and successful media outlets in American history. I will miss his friendship dearly. RIP. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 18, 2017

RIP Roger Ailes, who 20 yrs ago gave me a chance to thrive @ the fledgling Fox News Channel. Thoughts & prayers for Elizabeth & Zachary. — RickLeventhalFoxNews (@RickLeventhal) May 18, 2017

Roger brought news to life. A true American classic. So many stories… pic.twitter.com/2JZ17tUwPh — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) May 18, 2017

Spent magical day with Ailes in Palm Beach last month. He loved life, country, Beth. News! We sat for 9 hours. He was excited for the future pic.twitter.com/iouxq3E0uK — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) May 18, 2017

I've known Roger Ailes for over 30 years. We've fought, debated and exchanged war stories. He had real passion and a master strategist for — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 18, 2017

what he believed. We didn't agree on much and I protested him many times. However his impact on US Culture is undeniable. He is a study ! — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 18, 2017

RIP Roger Ailes a good friend, great American and communications genius @StoneColdTruth — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) May 18, 2017

Ha. An old frenemy of Roger's texts: "He just helped Trump one last time. This will be in the news all day." — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 18, 2017

Yes, Roger Ailes was a TV genius. He also had an apparently monstrous personal life and nasty, dangerous editorial instincts. — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) May 18, 2017

Roger Ailes has died. Let all his victims now be ungagged for the true, full reckoning of his life. And give them back their jobs. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) May 18, 2017

Roger Ailes behaved egregiously toward women in his organization and changed our culture for the worse, making people dumber and angrier. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 18, 2017

"RIP Roger Ailes. The man may be gone but the sewer of misogyny, bigotry & lies that he midwifed still poisons the world." – Fox News💫 — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 18, 2017