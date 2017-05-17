Jennifer Lawrence is not sorry for pole-dancing

Yes, Jennifer Lawrence admits to pole-dancing at her best friend’s birthday party — but nope, she doesn’t regret it.

“Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend’s birthdays, and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night,” she wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

The Oscar winner’s non-apology appeared on the same day a short video of The Hunger Games star letting loose at a strip club in Austria went public. The brief clip shows the star in what appears to a bra — although JLaw revealed that it was not, in fact, intimate apparel — and goes on to show her uninhibited moves.

“Ps that’s not a bra it’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good. Even with no core strength. — Jen”

Wednesday’s message was a rare social media post for the 26-year-old Kentucky native, who has not been shy about her frustrations with the Internet — and her complicated relationship with fame.

“I’m so scared to say anything now. I can see every negative way that people can take it, and I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining,” Lawrence told The New York Times in 2015.

But that doesn’t mean she’s above Googling herself.

“You try being 22, having a period, and staying away from Google,” she also told the Times. “I once Googled ‘Jennifer Lawrence Ugly.’ [Laughs] Do I sound bitchy?”

This article originally appeared in People.com