Bachelor alum Chris Soules pleads not guilty to leaving scene of fatal crash

Chris Soules has entered a not guilty plea to the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident in April.

The former Bachelor star entered a plea of not guilty on paper on Tuesday, May 16, waiving his right to an arraignment in open court, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Soules, 35, is also requesting a speedy trial and a that a trial date be set, the documents state.

On April 25, Soules was arrested at 1:16 a.m. after a deadly car crash. According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Soules was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident that left 66-year-old Vietnam veteran Kenneth E. Mosher dead. Soules was not charged with driving under the influence, though court documents reveal Soules was in possession of alcoholic beverages/containers.

According to documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, they claim that the reality star was seen purchasing alcohol from a convenience store shortly before his accident and that he didn’t properly explain the reasons for having partially consumed open alcoholic beverages in his vehicle.

Soules’ legal team released a statement following the crash, stating that Soules contacted law enforcement and clearly identified himself at the time of the crash, attempted to resuscitate the victim and remained on scene until paramedics arrived.

“While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules, in fact, was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident,” the statement reads.

“Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived. Soules’ attorneys are exploring the possibility of a gag order to prevent further misinformation from prejudicing Soules’ right to a fair trial.”

