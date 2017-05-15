Celebs react to Trump's reported leak of classified intel to Russia

President Donald Trump shared highly classified information with Russian officials during a White House meeting last week, according to a new report by The Washington Post.
The Post reports that Trump’s leak could jeopardize the country’s relationships abroad, including with allies and a key intelligence source. The story comes amid criticism over Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, who was reportedly investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.
The news was met with outrage and frustration by celebrities on social media, including Patricia Arquette, Audra McDonald, Wil Wheaton, and Andy Richter, many of whom pointed their anger at Republican leaders and asked them to step in.
Wrote Richter, “How much longer, @SenateMajLdr? How many ppl are you willing to let die, @SpeakerRyan?”
