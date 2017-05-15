Celebs react to Trump's reported leak of classified intel to Russia

President Donald Trump shared highly classified information with Russian officials during a White House meeting last week, according to a new report by The Washington Post.

The Post reports that Trump’s leak could jeopardize the country’s relationships abroad, including with allies and a key intelligence source. The story comes amid criticism over Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, who was reportedly investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

The news was met with outrage and frustration by celebrities on social media, including Patricia Arquette, Audra McDonald, Wil Wheaton, and Andy Richter, many of whom pointed their anger at Republican leaders and asked them to step in.

Wrote Richter, “How much longer, @SenateMajLdr? How many ppl are you willing to let die, @SpeakerRyan?”

Read more tweets below:

How much longer, @SenateMajLdr? How many ppl are you willing to let die, @SpeakerRyan? https://t.co/JxJ3SYJ11x — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 15, 2017

If u think Trump let Russians know secret intel on purpose bc strategy, I have news for u: ur dad wasn't in the CIA, he was a binge drinker — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 15, 2017

but her emails https://t.co/Ld4UN6sVLH — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) May 15, 2017

Oh my god. How much longer will this happen? Somebody do something! Help! https://t.co/pPqN9uqV0c — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 15, 2017

Russian foreign minister: Boss, Trump accidentally gave me classified info! Putin: So? We put a microphone in his tie. We know everything. — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) May 15, 2017

Congressional Republicans ignore this, because what they care about is taking healthcare from working people to give money to the ultra rich — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) May 15, 2017

I bet John McCain and Lindsey Graham are going to be, like, SUPER EXTRA DOUBLEPLUS not untroubled before they do nothing about this. https://t.co/HxVYjqS6qF — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) May 15, 2017

How long must this go on? How long? Really, how long? https://t.co/CN7SsKG6BK — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) May 15, 2017

Are we done yet? I mean really GOP. Can't we be done with this now? https://t.co/xiLjiE8fzS — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) May 15, 2017

He's got an old Tweet for everything. Never disappoints. https://t.co/T98lpGrL3b — Chris Sacca (@sacca) May 15, 2017

*Trump lights White House on fire*

REPS: FYI we do not approve of fire.

DEMS: We are organizing a committee to find out the best solution. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) May 15, 2017