Mother’s Day is finally upon us — a day (and hopefully not the only one) where we celebrate the women we call “Mom.”

But we’re not the only ones buying flowers, making breakfast in bed, or trying to come up with thoughtful gifts. Turns out celebrities also need to get a little creative when it comes to honoring the main woman (or in some cases, women) in their lives.

Room star Jacob Tremblay had a thoughtful surprise for his mom, while John Legend paid tribute to his wife Chrissy Teigen, and both their mothers. Music superstar Elton John celebrated reconnecting with his mother — “So happy we are back in touch” — while The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik cheered “all of the women in the world whose job it is to look for the silver lining.”

Marvel star Chris Evans honored those who “selflessly tackle motherhood,” adding “I’m nothing without mine,” and his fellow MCU superhero Chris Pratt recognized his own “funny and hard working” mom in one post, and his “darling wife” Anna Faris in another.

DC Comics also got in on the fun with a wink-filled joke. See a sampling below of all the ways your favorites celebrated Mother’s Day.

I love my Smother sooo much! Happy #MothersDay @Christina.Tremblay! 🌹 A post shared by Jacob Tremblay (@jacobtremblay) on May 14, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

This little monkey of mine pretended that he forgot #MothersDay all morning, so he could surprise me with this in his trailer. He planned it all on his own & was so proud of himself. Thank you son @JacobTremblay 💕#blessed #beingtheirmomisthebest 💕 A post shared by Christina Candia Tremblay (@christina.tremblay) on May 14, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Happy Mother's Day to all the strong, loving, brave women who selflessly tackle motherhood. We're lost without you. I'm nothing without mine — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 14, 2017

Happy #MothersDay to my mom. I strive to be the kind of mother to my girls that you have always been to me. pic.twitter.com/ZXIjHAm7jC — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 14, 2017

Happy Mother's Day to my love and partner on this journey @MichelleObama, and to all the wonderful, hardworking mothers out there. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 14, 2017

I love my mom 💖 #HappyMothersDay From #SundayTODAY with @WillieGeist A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on May 14, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Dear Mum, Happy Mother's Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/3NDgMN7lu0 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 14, 2017

A big Mother's Day kiss and hug across the pond to my darling wife @annafaris and our sweet boy. I miss you both so much. I love you. Due to forced perspective in this picture Jack looks much bigger than Anna. How beautiful are they!? And the azaleas too! Richmond Park in full bloom. #happymothersday A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 14, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Jack said "I got you a picture of a family Mom!" pic.twitter.com/CpvBLFritP — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) May 14, 2017

#MothersDay to all the great mamas out there…so grateful for you ♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/AM2PgYjeCs — tara strong (@tarastrong) May 14, 2017

Breakfast in bed! Happy Mother's Day! A post shared by @lauradern on May 14, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

And my mama was right there. Like she always is. Happy Mama's day mama. You didn't have to let me come through the time travel machine but you did. The Sacrifices you have made… I will never truly be able to understand… well maybe not until I have my own. #honorarydegreeisformymama A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on May 14, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

I was a psycho baby before it was hip. pic.twitter.com/Yoby0Rxp6w — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) May 14, 2017

Happy Mothers Day to moms everywhere but to my momma first! She is my favorite! #MomsYo A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on May 14, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Happy #MothersDay to my amazing mom @HillaryClinton & to all moms! Charlotte & Aidan made me this beautiful card! pic.twitter.com/rlmJQux9z3 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 14, 2017

Happy mother's day to all of the women in the world whose job it to look for the silver lining. #mothersday pic.twitter.com/N88em67pTj — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) May 14, 2017

Ma, As you read this on my phone, I wish you a Happy Mother's Day. My life came from your love. No words are enough. Love you more, Your Avy pic.twitter.com/oo0OKCgKoH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 14, 2017

Happy #MothersDay to all the moms of the world – our greatest source of strength, love and wisdom in the most trying of times. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) May 14, 2017

As the new face of @Coach, they gave me the opportunity to personalize this bag for my Momma (that I’m pretty sure my sister is going to steal anyhow). This is a very common exchange between the two of us. Happy (early) Mother’s Day to the woman who is the reason for my existence. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 4, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

When your mom is a surgeon on TV but you think that when she goes to work, she's actually "cutting bodies"… #actormom #mothersday pic.twitter.com/VbI30RSDbM — Sarah Drew (@sarahdrew) May 12, 2017

Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife. Luna is so fortunate to have a mom that loves her so deeply and brings her so much joy. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 14, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

Happy Mother's Day to Luna's awesome grandmothers too!! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 14, 2017 at 2:30am PDT