Mother’s Day is finally upon us — a day (and hopefully not the only one) where we celebrate the women we call “Mom.”
But we’re not the only ones buying flowers, making breakfast in bed, or trying to come up with thoughtful gifts. Turns out celebrities also need to get a little creative when it comes to honoring the main woman (or in some cases, women) in their lives.
Room star Jacob Tremblay had a thoughtful surprise for his mom, while John Legend paid tribute to his wife Chrissy Teigen, and both their mothers. Music superstar Elton John celebrated reconnecting with his mother — “So happy we are back in touch” — while The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik cheered “all of the women in the world whose job it is to look for the silver lining.”
Marvel star Chris Evans honored those who “selflessly tackle motherhood,” adding “I’m nothing without mine,” and his fellow MCU superhero Chris Pratt recognized his own “funny and hard working” mom in one post, and his “darling wife” Anna Faris in another.
DC Comics also got in on the fun with a wink-filled joke. See a sampling below of all the ways your favorites celebrated Mother’s Day.
Being a mom is one of the biggest joys of my life. I have learned so much from my 3 kids… patience, kindness, humility, creativity and of course, how to tell a great knock-knock joke! 😉 To my wonderful kids, I love you more than you will ever know (You will figure that out as soon as you have your own kids. 😘) Always know how grateful I am everyday I get to be your mom!! 💖✨💖
A big Mother's Day kiss and hug across the pond to my darling wife @annafaris and our sweet boy. I miss you both so much. I love you. Due to forced perspective in this picture Jack looks much bigger than Anna. How beautiful are they!? And the azaleas too! Richmond Park in full bloom. #happymothersday