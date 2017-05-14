Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

News

John Legend, Reese Witherspoon and others celebrate Mother's Day

@NiveaSerrao

Posted on

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Mother’s Day is finally upon us — a day (and hopefully not the only one) where we celebrate the women we call “Mom.”

But we’re not the only ones buying flowers, making breakfast in bed, or trying to come up with thoughtful gifts. Turns out celebrities also need to get a little creative when it comes to honoring the main woman (or in some cases, women) in their lives.

Room star Jacob Tremblay had a thoughtful surprise for his mom, while John Legend paid tribute to his wife Chrissy Teigen, and both their mothers. Music superstar Elton John celebrated reconnecting with his mother — “So happy we are back in touch” — while The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik cheered “all of the women in the world whose job it is to look for the silver lining.”

Marvel star Chris Evans honored those who “selflessly tackle motherhood,” adding “I’m nothing without mine,” and his fellow MCU superhero Chris Pratt recognized his own “funny and hard working” mom in one post, and his “darling wife” Anna Faris in another.

DC Comics also got in on the fun with a wink-filled joke. See a sampling below of all the ways your favorites celebrated Mother’s Day.

I love my Smother sooo much! Happy #MothersDay @Christina.Tremblay! 🌹

A post shared by Jacob Tremblay (@jacobtremblay) on

I love my mom 💖 #HappyMothersDay From #SundayTODAY with @WillieGeist

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

Breakfast in bed! Happy Mother's Day!

A post shared by @lauradern on

Happy Mothers Day to moms everywhere but to my momma first! She is my favorite! #MomsYo

A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on

 

Happy Mother's Day to Luna's awesome grandmothers too!!

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on