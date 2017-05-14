Billie Lourd remembers mom Carrie Fisher with sweet Mother's Day photo

❤ A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on May 14, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

Billie Lourd is remembering her mom Carrie Fisher on the first Mother’s Day since her death in December.

The 24-year-old actress joined other celebrities in honoring her mothers on social media with a sweet throwback photo she shared on Instagram.

In the picture, a young Lourd sits on the lap of Fisher. As her mom softly smiles at the camera, Lourd makes a face with her tongue starting to stick out.

The Scream Queens star only captioned the image with a heart.

Fans quickly responded with support for Lourd.

“Thinking of you today, and sending lots of love to you and your family!” one commented.

Fisher – who famously portrayed heroine Princess Leia in the Star Wars saga – tragically died late last December after suffering a heart attack on a flight. She was 60.

Last month, Lourd spoke about her mother at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida, calling the star – like her most famous character – “the strongest and the most vulnerable person in the room.”

“My mom used to say she never knew where Princess Leia ended and Carrie Fisher began,” Lourd said onstage. “She was imperfect in many ways but her imperfections and willingness to speak about them are what made her more than perfect. My mom, like Leia, wasn’t ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable.”

This article originally appeared in People.com