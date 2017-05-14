The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons marries longtime boyfriend Todd Spiewak

Jim Parsons married longtime love, graphic designer Todd Spiewak, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

In November, the Big Bang Theory and Hidden Figures star had gushed about Spiewak on Instagram for their 14th anniversary. “I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest,” Parsons, 44, captioned a throwback selfie of him and Spiewak from a memorable karaoke session.

Adding, “One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn’t do that back then hahaha! #todd #anniversary.”

In May 2012, Parsons had quietly come out after a profile in the New York Times matter-of-factly described him as “gay and in a 10-year relationship.”

Then in the years to followed, the TV star began to open up about his relationship with Spiewak both in interviews and on social media. During Parsons’ 2013 Emmy Awards acceptance speech, he concluded by saying, “To my favorite person on the planet, Todd Spiewak.”

But when asked about marriage by Ellen DeGeneres back in 2014, Parsons revealed that there’s no rush to tie the knot.

“I feel like I haven’t been enthusiastic enough about it and now I feel like I’m a loser for the cause,” he told the Ellen show host.

Page Six first reported the nuptials news.

This article originally appeared in People.com