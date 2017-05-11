Donald Trump jabs Rosie O'Donnell over old James Comey tweet

President Donald Trump is reigniting his long-standing feud with Rosie O’Donnell.

Two days after the president dismissed James Comey from his position as the director of the FBI, Trump unearthed an old social media message from the actress and comedienne, seemingly using it to reaffirm his previously asserted point about “phony hypocrites” criticizing him for the controversial ousting.

“We finally agree on something Rosie,” he wrote, linking to one of the former View cohost’s tweets from December, in which she called for Comey to be fired.

We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

After receiving a barrage of criticism for removing Comey from his post, Trump has vented his frustrations with detractors in recent days, sharing a video which sees prominent progressives — including Bernie Sanders — questioning Comey’s conduct as a government employee.

.@Rosie texts @NicolleDWallace about Trump’s tweet: “It’s a clear indication of his seriously declining mental health. This is no joke.” pic.twitter.com/B73vtusQrN — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 11, 2017

O’Donnell responded to Trump’s tweet by texting MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace during a live telecast Thursday, telling her: “It’s a clear indication of his seriously declining mental health. This is no joke.” She then followed up with another statement on social media.

“He shoulda been fired when he threw the election — we see his motives now — TRUMP IS DONE 4 good,” her tweet reads. She later elaborated: “u don’t even realize the kind of trouble u r in – comeys people believe in him – for real – they have the proof – u r a sadistic man.”

@NicoleWallace11 – he shoulda been fired when he threw the election – we see his motives now – TRUMP IS DONE 4 good ❤ pic.twitter.com/U8AMng5Z05 — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 11, 2017

this hammerhead swam next to my boat for ten minutes in the ocean in front of mara largo #cantMAKEitUP #TrumpDONE pic.twitter.com/5xCh7WmRDY — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 11, 2017

@realDonaldTrump – u don't even realize the kind of trouble u r in – comeys people believe in him – for real – they have the proof – u r a sadistic man #USA — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 11, 2017

Trump and O’Donnell have a lengthy history of publicly condemning each other, which seemingly kicked off in 2006, when O’Donnell spoke out against the Celebrity Apprentice executive producer’s various romantic entanglements.

“Rosie will rue the words she said. I’ll most likely sue her for making those false statements — and it’ll be fun. Rosie’s a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie,” Trump told PEOPLE in a 2006 interview published shortly after O’Donnell’s View comments aired.

I feel sorry for Rosie 's new partner in love whose parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with @Rosie–a true loser. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2011

Since then, Trump has consistently referenced O’Donnell on Twitter, calling her everything from a “total loser” to mocking her weight and engagement to her one-time girlfriend, Michelle Rounds. Also on the campaign trail, during a heated exchange with Megyn Kelly at the August 2015 Republican primary debate, Trump defended his use of derogatory statements against women like “‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs,’ and ‘disgusting animals,'” by interrupting the former Fox News personality to quip that “only Rosie O’Donnell” had received such labels from him.

Last year, Trump even found a way to work an O’Donnell insult into an answer during his first presidential debate with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, saying, “Rosie O’Donnell, I said very tough things to her, and I think everybody would agree that she deserves it, and nobody feels sorry for her.”