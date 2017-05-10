In a world where a reality TV star is now the president of the United States, Arnold Schwarzenegger successfully served as governor of California, and a former Calvin Klein model and Charmed guest star is now running for Congress, it’s not so farfetched anymore to think Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could become POTUS in our lifetime.

The Baywatch and Fate of the Furious star discussed his presidential aspirations in an interview for GQ‘s latest cover story, calling a run for office “a real possibility.”

“A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” Johnson told the magazine of the Washington Post op-ed piece supporting The Rock as a viable candidate. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant — ‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!’”

Now that he’s had time to consider it, Johnson said, “I think that it’s a real possibility.”

He already has one endorsement: political filmmaker Michael Moore (Trumpland) said in May, “Think about how safe we would be if the Rock was president. Not Vin Diesel! The Rock. Or Liam Neeson, but Liam Neeson can’t run because our Constitution says you have to be born here. So who’s the American Liam Neeson that we could run? Because nobody would f— with him.”

Johnson told Vanity Fair in November, “I wouldn’t rule it out. It would be a great opportunity to help people, so it’s possible. This past election shows that anything can happen.”

The actor celebrated his GQ cover for the comedy issue over Instagram Wednesday. “I never had dreams of becoming a stand up comedian, like my comedy heroes, Richard Pryor and Robin Williams. But I always did and still do just love to laugh and more importantly, make other people laugh and feel good too,” he wrote.