President Trump’s unexpected firing of FBI Director James Comey over his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails quickly engulfed the news cycle and the Twittersphere on Tuesday afternoon, with many celebrities among those rushing to weigh in.
Comey’s dismissal was all the more stunning given that Trump benefited from the Clinton email investigation, and that the FBI is currently investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election.
Some outraged celebs saw Comey’s termination as an abuse of power. Jim Carrey called it an “absolute obstruction of justice,” and Alyssa Milano reacted to the news by tweeting the dictionary definition of “autocracy”: “a system of government by one person with absolute power.”
Comedian George Lopez quipped, “Well, @realDonaldTrump said he was gonna create new jobs!” He also added two profane hashtags directed at Trump.
Actor Bradley Whitford called for a special prosecutor, presumably to investigate Trump, while The Daily Show‘s Twitter account posted a satirical version of the White House press release written in Russian.
On the other hand, some conservative voices praised Trump’s decision to sack Comey. Among them was Fox News host Sean Hannity, who tweeted, “Comey Fired!!! Finally.”
Read more reactions below.