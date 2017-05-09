President Trump’s unexpected firing of FBI Director James Comey over his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails quickly engulfed the news cycle and the Twittersphere on Tuesday afternoon, with many celebrities among those rushing to weigh in.

Comey’s dismissal was all the more stunning given that Trump benefited from the Clinton email investigation, and that the FBI is currently investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election.

Some outraged celebs saw Comey’s termination as an abuse of power. Jim Carrey called it an “absolute obstruction of justice,” and Alyssa Milano reacted to the news by tweeting the dictionary definition of “autocracy”: “a system of government by one person with absolute power.”

Comedian George Lopez quipped, “Well, @realDonaldTrump said he was gonna create new jobs!” He also added two profane hashtags directed at Trump.

Actor Bradley Whitford called for a special prosecutor, presumably to investigate Trump, while The Daily Show‘s Twitter account posted a satirical version of the White House press release written in Russian.

On the other hand, some conservative voices praised Trump’s decision to sack Comey. Among them was Fox News host Sean Hannity, who tweeted, “Comey Fired!!! Finally.”

a system of government by one person with absolute power. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 9, 2017

TRUMP FIRES COMEY! ABSOLUTE OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE! ABSOLUTE EVIL! ?8^¥ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 9, 2017

"Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by Regina George." https://t.co/4nCmGxN3u6 — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) May 9, 2017

Special Prosecutor, please…. — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) May 9, 2017

HOUSEWIVES PLAYBOOK: he saw Cynthia rip up Nene's friendship contract and thinks he can do the same thing https://t.co/91OaMWRsl3 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) May 9, 2017

The only person I'd trust as new Director of FBI is fictional character Fox Mulder. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 9, 2017

White House statement on the firing of FBI Director James Comey pic.twitter.com/kKez5Kkl7T — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 9, 2017

When you’re fresh meat, kill and throw them something fresher. pic.twitter.com/jp4NYsZ0Fv — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) May 9, 2017

TRUMP’S BEING INVESTIGATIVED

BY FBI DIRECTOR COMEY 4 COLLUSION WITH PUTIN,TAKING BRIBES FROM RUSSIA,TURKEY, MANILA,CHINA.#NIXONTRUMPGATE — Cher (@cher) May 9, 2017

TRUMP SAYS 1 OF THE REASONS HE FIRED FBI DIRECTOR COMEY IS

BECAUSE OF WHAT HE DID 2

HILLARY CLINTON.GOD,HE IS A

A GUTLESS,LYING,TRAITOR ‼️ — Cher (@cher) May 9, 2017

This is a coup d'ètat, yes? #COMEY — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) May 9, 2017

Whoever keeps their hand on the Toyota the longest gets to be FBI director — DaveAnthony (@daveanthony) May 9, 2017

Oh. Ok. Now can we work on leadership for the US that restores public trust and confidence? https://t.co/LQJxCFqeLe — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) May 9, 2017

Comey Fired!!! Finally. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 9, 2017