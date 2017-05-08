Lena Dunham hits back at tabloid for 'slimdown diet tips' headline

Lena Dunham fired back at Us Weekly for a headline about “slimdown diet tips” that appeared next to her image on the magazine’s cover.

“Plz file under ‘spokesperson jobs I don’t want/never asked for,'” Dunham wrote on Twitter early Monday, linking to a lengthy post on her Instagram. Among Dunham’s own so-called “diet tips”: “anxiety disorder,” “an election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny,” “constant sweaty dreams of dystopian future,” “abdominal adhesions pinning ovary below uterus,” “baseless but still harrowing threats to physical safety online and through [snail] mail,” “watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon mustache-twirling villains,” “realizing that even the liberal media wants dem clicks no matter whut,” “worrying ceaselessly about the health and safety of women you know and women you don’t, “realizing who ya real friends are,” “having your phone number leaked and violent images texted to your phone by randos under names like VERYFATCHUCKYBOY@creepz.com,” and “um, who the f— cares?” among others.

“I have no tips I give no tips I don’t want to be on this cover cuz it’s diametrically opposed to everything I’ve fought my whole career for and it’s not a compliment to me because it’s not an achievement thanx,” Dunham wrote in her 20th tip.

Back in March, Dunham addressed working with personal trainer Tracy Anderson in an interview with PEOPLE. “I think, for me, the big thing was that Tracy just very clearly wasn’t trying to change my body,” Dunham said. “I came to her and was like, ‘I have endometriosis, I have chronic physical pain, I just want to feel stronger I just want to have a stronger core, I want to feel like I have more power throughout my day, how do I get there?’ I like that she was coming at it from that perspective rather than like, ‘I’d like to shrink six inches…'”

After receiving some backlash online for her appearance, Dunham told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she was “frustrated” by the chatter. “Because it really was evidence that as a woman in Hollywood, you just can’t win,” Dunham said. “It’s just so crazy because I spent six years of my career being called things like ‘bag of milk’ on the internet, baby cow, aging cow.”

She added, “I also just never felt self-conscious about it. I was like, anyone who’s going to take the time to say something negative about my weight on the internet I wasn’t particularly keen to impress anyway.”

Dunham first addressed losing weight in an interview with Howard Stern back in February, tying the shift to Donald Trump’s election win. “Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food,” she said. “Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.'”