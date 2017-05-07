Chris Evans, Madonna, and more celebrate French election results

Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election Sunday, defeating opposing candidate Marine Le Pen in a landslide victory. At 39, Macron is the youngest person to both run for and hold office in France.

The win is a big one for not only the country but for all of Europe, which has been seeing a steady rise in far-right populist sentiments, something that a Le Pen win threatened to increase further. As Last Week Tonight highlighted last month, Le Pen — who is the head of the far-right leaning National Front party — ran on a platform that incorporated anti-Semitic and anti-immigration rhetoric.

This is in direct opposition to Macron’s campaign, which saw the centrist candidate staunchly support the European Union, immigration, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, and free trade. His win is considered especially significant following the recent Brexit vote and Donald Trump’s win in last year’s U.S. presidential elections.

After news of Macron’s win broke, celebrities celebrated France’s historic election on Twitter. See their responses below.

Congrats France! 🇫🇷 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 7, 2017

This is the first time the French version of anything has had a happier ending. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 7, 2017

Whippin in the kitchen!!! Vive La France!! 🇫🇷 🇫🇷🇫🇷😂😂🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/y59RIYRBWb — Madonna (@Madonna) May 7, 2017

The people of France have learned from America's clear and obvious mistake. Good for them. https://t.co/rACvhqXR92 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 7, 2017

I love you #France – I simply love you — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 7, 2017

Beloved,Beautiful 🇫🇷,You’ve Not Been Cowered,You’ve Shown The🌎“French Courage”🇫🇷VIVRE EN MARCHE🇫🇷Bonne Chance🙏🏻Avec L’assemblée Nationale — Cher (@cher) May 7, 2017

FRANCE FIGURES OUT WHAT BRITAIN AND THE UNITED STATES COULDN'T – I WILL CELEBRATE BY WATCHING #AMELIE pic.twitter.com/ic5nVYVarx — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) May 7, 2017

🇫🇷🙌🏻POWER TO THE PEOPLE 🙌🏻🇫🇷 https://t.co/QMnE9QnOBi — Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 7, 2017

France defeats their #trumputin; @HillaryClinton, you were too good for our antiquated electoral college Coming soon: #OnwardTogether 🇺🇸 — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) May 7, 2017

MERCI France for sending a strong message to the world. This is an overwhelming victory for truth & tolerance.#FrenchElection #Macron https://t.co/yCpYzXjeOm — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) May 7, 2017

Really happy for France, why can't we have a nice democracy like them? — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) May 7, 2017

Condolences Garçons Fiers! You'll get 'em next time. l'uhuru — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 7, 2017

u slay, France — ilana glazer (@ilazer) May 7, 2017

Fuck yeah France 🙌🏼🇫🇷👏🏻 — Best Coast (@BestCoast) May 7, 2017

We needed this #France — Jenni Konner (@JenniKonner) May 7, 2017

FRANCE I AM VISITING YOU IN A FEW WEEKS AND WHEN I'M THERE I'M GONNA HOLD YOU ALL REAL TIGHT — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas87) May 7, 2017

I've been a stubborn hold-out but after today I'm gonna start calling Freedom fries French fries again. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) May 7, 2017