Chris Evans, Madonna, and more celebrate French election results

Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election Sunday, defeating opposing candidate Marine Le Pen in a landslide victory. At 39, Macron is the youngest person to both run for and hold office in France.
The win is a big one for not only the country but for all of Europe, which has been seeing a steady rise in far-right populist sentiments, something that a Le Pen win threatened to increase further. As Last Week Tonight highlighted last month, Le Pen — who is the head of the far-right leaning National Front party — ran on a platform that incorporated anti-Semitic and anti-immigration rhetoric.
This is in direct opposition to Macron’s campaign, which saw the centrist candidate staunchly support the European Union, immigration, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, and free trade. His win is considered especially significant following the recent Brexit vote and Donald Trump’s win in last year’s U.S. presidential elections.
After news of Macron’s win broke, celebrities celebrated France’s historic election on Twitter. See their responses below.