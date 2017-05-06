Kentucky Derby draws celebs to the racetrack

It’s Derby Day! Time to put on your big hat, grab a mint julep, and pick a horse.

The 143rd iteration of “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports” drew actors, sports stars, and more to the racetrack. While Harry Connick Jr. was on hand to sing the national anthem, many others turned up simply to watch the proceedings and be seen themselves. The star-studded attendees included Jeff Bridges, Tracy Morgan, This is Us’ Justin Hartley, and Katie Couric.

Couric tweeted a photo of herself enjoying the day with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers:

It was a big day for athletes at the track with Jerry Rice also joining the proceedings, as well as many New England Patriots players and retired Boston Red Sox great David “Big Papi” Ortiz. Brady shared pictures from the day on his Instagram, while the NFL shared the red carpet match-up of two Super Bowl champs, Brady and Rice.

For those that couldn’t make it out to Churchill Downs, the race still invited plenty of commentary on Twitter. Chef Gordon Ramsay shared a mint julep recipe, while Reese Witherspoon sent-up the tradition of ornate racetrack hats with a photo of Audrey Hepburn in her Ascot ensemble from My Fair Lady.

Happy #KentuckyDerby day 🐎 ! Try this spin on the classic #MintJulep and get those hats 👒 ready !! https://t.co/KyynmNz9fa pic.twitter.com/FwCVgcQSun — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 6, 2017

The 2017 race results will post at 6:34 p.m. EST.