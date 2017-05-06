Debra Messing, Daily Show among winners at GLAAD Media Awards

Debra Messing, Trevor Noah, and Whoopi Goldberg were among the high-profile winners at Saturday’s 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Following last month’s Los Angeles edition of the ceremony, the New York City event handed out hardware for some more journalism-centric categories, such as Outstanding Talk Show Episode going to The Daily Show‘s sit-down with businesswoman, actress, and transgender rights activist Angelica Ross and Outstanding TV Journalism Segment to The Rachel Maddow Show.

Receiving the prestigious GLAAD Excellence in Media Award was Will & Grace star Debra Messing. The award, whose past winners include Tyra Banks, Kelly Ripa, and Robert De Niro, goes to those who serve as an advocate of the LGBT community and further the movement for acceptance and equality.

Moonlight, Transparent, and Black Mirror previously took home honors for film and TV.

See more winners below.

Excellence in Media Award: Debra Messing

Vito Russo Award: Billy Porter

Outstanding Talk Show Episode: “Angelica Ross” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) [accepted by: Trevor Noah, Angelica Ross]

Outstanding Reality Program: Strut (Oxygen) [accepted by: executive producer Whoopi Goldberg, and cast members Cecilio “CeCe” Asuncion, Laith De La Cruz, Dominique Jackson, Isis King, Ren Spriggs, Arisce Wanzer]

Outstanding Documentary: Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four (Investigation Discovery) [accepted by: Kristie Mayhugh, Liz Ramirez, Cassie Rivera, Anna Vasquez, and director Deborah Esquenazi and producer Sam Tabet]

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine: “Church and States” VICE on HBO (HBO)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “Gay Community in U.S. ‘Forged in Fire’” The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

Outstanding Music Artist: Tegan and Sara, Love You to Death (Warner Bros. Records.)