All the times Ariel Winter has shut down body shamers

Ariel Winter may be best known for playing the brainy Alex on Modern Family, but she’s also become an outspoken critic of body-shaming comments.

Winter was only 11 years old when Modern Family first premiered in 2009, and over the years, she’s spoken candidly about growing up in the public eye and all the online abuse she’s experienced as a result. Specifically, she’s weathered a fair share of nasty comments about her body and fashion choices, and she’s never hesitated to call her critics out.

The now-19-year-old star has been extremely open about her own relationship with her body, and she’s not only spoken out about her decision to have breast reduction surgery, but she’s also proudly displayed her surgery scars on the red carpet.

Below, read some of the ways Winter has responded to body shamers.

When she criticized Instagram commenters who suggested she’s ‘asking for it’

In 2015, Winter shared a sunny photo of herself and her two nieces on a boat, with Winter wearing a bikini. After a barrage of critical Instagram comments, she posted a follow-up, not only calling out her own commenters but offering words of support to other girls who’ve experienced similar bullying.

“Who knew that an innocent photo with my nieces would turn into this?” Winter wrote. “The height of a girl’s skirt or whatever she is wearing for that matter, does not imply what she is asking for. It sickens me to think at 17 years old, a photo of myself with my nieces is suggesting that I’m ‘asking for it.’”

✌🏻️✌🏻 #mynieces #lovethem #fbf A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Nov 13, 2015 at 8:24am PST

When she opened up about her breast reduction surgery — and proudly showed off her scars

In 2015, Winter made the decision to have breast reduction surgery, going from a 32F to a 34D. She later wrote a powerful essay about her decision for Time magazine’s Motto, opening up about the shame and discomfort she experienced when she suddenly developed large breasts during puberty.

“People may find it hard to believe, but when I got my breast-reduction surgery last year, it wasn’t because of the mean comments online,” Winter wrote. “It wasn’t because I didn’t like how I looked. Having so much weight on my frame was affecting me psychologically. I was uncomfortable and unhappy. I chose surgery because of how I felt, not because of what anyone else thought.”

A few months later, Winter refused to hide her surgery scars on the SAG Awards red carpet, defending her dress choice later on social media.

Guys there is a reason I didn't make an effort to cover up my scars! They are part of me and I'm not ashamed of them at all. :) — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) January 31, 2016

When she teamed up with Ariana Grande

Winter isn’t the only social media vigilante calling out hateful comments. When a commenter wrote a crude comparison between Winter and Ariana Grande, both the actress and the singer stepped up to call them out.

“We live in a day and age where people make it IMPOSSIBLE for women, men, anyone to embrace themselves exactly how they are,” Grande wrote. “Diversity is sexy! Loving yourself is sexy! You know what is NOT sexy? Misogyny, objectifying, labeling, comparing and body shaming!!!”

“Women should empower one another,” Winter added. “Celebrate each other — you’re all beautiful.”

here we go again…. Sure I'm not the only 1 feeling this way today!! in case you need a reminder, you're beautiful🌬 pic.twitter.com/OPQIgzroEI — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2015

it's a beautiful day to be yourself !!😌😚 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2015

Thank you @ArianaGrande ❤️ Women should empower one another.Celebrate each other- you're all beautiful. https://t.co/FpmCmB0K5W — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) November 2, 2015

Put love out there & it will come back to you. I read your tweets & you all inspire me.Remember you're amazing ❤️ — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) November 3, 2015

When she called out Donald Trump for his sexist comments

Even the President of the United States isn’t safe from Winter’s ire. During Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Winter spoke out against the many lewd comments he had made about women, including Rosie O’Donnell, Alicia Machado, and Megyn Kelly, to say nothing of the notorious Access Hollywood tape.

“I think it’s really disappointing that we’ve made so many strides towards promoting body positivity for women — and for men — and for empowering women, and he really kind of just tears it all down,” Winter told Entertainment Tonight in October.

When she stood up for her fashion choices

Winter recently received some heat online for wearing a sparkly gold dress to a Modern Family screening, and she took to Instagram to fire back.

“Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel?” Winter wrote. “Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want? WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did.”

Mi Familia Moderna😍😍😍 #academypanel A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 3, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

😘 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 4, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

When she defended Kim Kardashian’s nude selfie

When Kim Kardashian bared her body in a 2016 selfie, a number of commenters were quick to express their disapproval. (Stars like Bette Midler and Piers Morgan were among them.) Others, however, passionately defended Kardashian, and Winter was one of them.

No one was body shaming @justinbieber when he posted his nude guitar photo so why @KimKardashian? #herbodyherchoice #InternationalWomensDay — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) March 8, 2016

I think everyone, men and women, should have the right to choose what they do with their bodies– and not be criticized. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) March 8, 2016

As a thank you, Kardashian even sent Winter a bouquet of flowers.