Democrats sing 'Hey, hey, goodbye' as House Republicans vote to repeal Obamacare

The narrow, contentious passage of the American Health Care Act on the House floor Thursday put Democrats in a singing mood — not in celebration, but as a warning.

As the GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare passed by a slim 217-to-213 margin (with no votes from the minority party), House Democrats began chanting the chorus to the late-’60s rock song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” while waving farewell to their Republican counterparts.

“Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye!” they sang.

House Democrats to Republicans facing reelection who voted for bill: “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey goodbye” https://t.co/I2FVYg3aXP — CNN (@CNN) May 4, 2017

The serenade underscored Democrats’ assertion that Republicans who vote for the AHCA risk being voted out of office next year. The scene also illustrated how divisive the health care debate has become in the U.S. For their part, Republicans didn’t seem worried: Aides were spotted bringing beer into the Capitol to toast their victory.

The AHCA now heads to the Senate, where it faces another heated battle.