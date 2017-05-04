Celebrities react to Republican health care vote

On Thursday, Republicans finally garnered enough votes in the House of Representatives to pass the American Health Care Act, their proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act (known popularly as “Obamacare”). And while Republicans celebrated the passage with some Bud Light, and Democrats serenaded them with “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” many other people— including some big-name celebrities — took to Twitter to express rage and concern that the new bill will leave millions of Americans without health insurance.
The bill won’t become law unless it also passes the Senate and is signed by President Donald Trump — a fact that seemingly prompted John Legend’s reference to the “I’m Just a Bill” song from Schoolhouse Rock! Some celebrities called out specific politicians, such as Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who returned from surgery in order to vote for the bill (members of Congress are exempted from the AHCA’s health care changes). Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted out the names of pro-AHCA politicians, imploring their constituents to attend upcoming town halls.
Check out some celebrity tweets about the AHCA below.