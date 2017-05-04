Celebrities react to Republican health care vote

On Thursday, Republicans finally garnered enough votes in the House of Representatives to pass the American Health Care Act, their proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act (known popularly as “Obamacare”). And while Republicans celebrated the passage with some Bud Light, and Democrats serenaded them with “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” many other people— including some big-name celebrities — took to Twitter to express rage and concern that the new bill will leave millions of Americans without health insurance.

The bill won’t become law unless it also passes the Senate and is signed by President Donald Trump — a fact that seemingly prompted John Legend’s reference to the “I’m Just a Bill” song from Schoolhouse Rock! Some celebrities called out specific politicians, such as Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who returned from surgery in order to vote for the bill (members of Congress are exempted from the AHCA’s health care changes). Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted out the names of pro-AHCA politicians, imploring their constituents to attend upcoming town halls.

Check out some celebrity tweets about the AHCA below.

I think someone needs to bring back the bill on Capitol Hill song https://t.co/l8MMoZcCIR — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 4, 2017

It sucks. It truly does. But they'll be out next year. There's that. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 4, 2017

Focus that rage where it can be most productive. Make these motherfuckers pay for what they just did. https://t.co/dD1OQpGiHS — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) May 4, 2017

I'll do what I can to make November 6, 2018 a dawn-to-dusk nightmare for the GOP. Fuck these smirking, entitled frauds. Tick tick tick. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 4, 2017

🚨ALERT🚨 House just voted to repeal the ACA & "defund" @PPFA. Call your Senators to stop the bill→ https://t.co/lNotRN1SYv #IStandWithPP — Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) May 4, 2017

Please all parties watch this. Don't hate Obamacare bc Obama is in the name. It's the ACA! And it helps people stay alive y'all https://t.co/A5BbJmzrfb — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 4, 2017

Eating chocolate 2 comfort myself after house passes the repeal & replace bill, but will high sugar intake count as a preexisting condition? — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) May 4, 2017

Because rich people need tax breaks. Sick. Republican Obamacare replacement bill passes House – CNBC https://t.co/9LEGHYjycR — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 4, 2017

Jason Chaffetz, fresh from surgery FOR A PREEXISTING CONDITION, en route to sign death warrant for disabled children. pic.twitter.com/kHtrZc3YY7 — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 4, 2017

Nice healthcare you got there, Congressman. Would be a shame if anything happened to it. pic.twitter.com/wP5ZiRpVPu — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 4, 2017