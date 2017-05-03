The Rock 2020? Michael Moore endorses Dwayne Johnson for President

Outspoken President Trump critic Michael Moore made a surprising endorsement of a potential presidential run for wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Run the Rock! Run the Rock. Who do you want for commander in chief? I want the f-ing Rock! It would scare anybody that would hurt us,” Moore told Variety.

The Fate of the Furious actor made headlines last fall when he responded to a question from Vanity Fair last fall about his interest in running for president, saying he “wouldn’t rule it out.” “It would be a great opportunity to help people, so it’s possible,” he added. “This past election shows that anything can happen.”

“Think about how safe we would be if the Rock was president. Not Vin Diesel! The Rock,” Moore went on to say. “Or Liam Neeson, but Liam Neeson can’t run because our Constitution says you have to be born here. So who’s the American Liam Neeson that we could run? Because nobody would f— with him.”

Moore’s endorsement came in response to a question about who he thinks should run in 2020. The filmmaker said Democrats underestimated Trump’s allure as a “beloved TV star” and that Democrats need to run someone like Oprah or Tom Hanks to capture the American public. “People love Hollywood! They love the movies. They love stars,” he said.

RELATED: The Biggest Moments From the 2016 Conventions

Johnson has not been coy about his interest in politics and a run for office. The former wrestler — who previously spoke at the 2000 Republican National Convention and attended last year’s Democratic National Convention — has hinted at a presidential run as early as 2012, and last June he told GQ, “I can’t deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring … it would be an opportunity to make a real impact on people’s lives on a global scale.”