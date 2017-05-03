On Monday, Lena Dunham showed up to the 2017 Met Gala in a stunning gown, but not long after arriving, the Girls star was rushed to the hospital.

The 30-year-old actress had experienced complications from her endometriosis and needed to seek medical care. A source tells PEOPLE that Dunham is now at home and taking some much needed time to rest and she’s doing well.

A rep for Dunham had no comment.

The HBO star has been very public about her long battle with the disorder. In early April, Dunham revealed that she underwent her fifth surgery in the last year to move her ovaries away from her rectal wall on Saturday, and end her chronic pain. She said that she and her doctors had tried every non-surgical option possible, from yoga to a holistic diet (which Dunham says is the cause of the “thin shaming” she was experiencing), but the pain was too overwhelming, and would not go away.

“My surgery went off without a hitch,” she writes, in the latest edition of Lenny Letter. “When I emerged, cotton-mouthed, Randy told me something I hadn’t expected to hear, maybe ever: there was no endometriosis left. Between my surgeries and hormonal intervention, I was disease-free. That doesn’t mean it can never return, but for now, once my sutures have been removed and my bruises have changed from blue to yellow to green to gone, I will be healthy.”

Page Six was first to report the news.

This article originally appeared in People.com