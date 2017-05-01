Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds memorialized with shared tombstone

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

They were neighbors in life, and they’ll continue to be side-by-side in death, as Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s shared mother-daughter tombstone has been revealed.

The large marble memorial features a sculpture of a mother and daughter holding hands and was unveiled over the weekend at Hollywood’s Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The only text displayed on the headstone below the sculpture are the women’s names and the dates denoting their respective lifespans.

Reynolds died on Dec. 28 at age 84 from an apparent stroke, the day after Fisher passed away at age 60 following a massive heart attack on an 11-hour flight from London to L.A.

Both women were remembered at a public tribute on March 25 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Per her wishes, Fisher was cremated after her death, but some of her ashes were placed in an urn shaped like a giant Prozac pill and laid next to her mother.

The duo leave behind Todd Fisher, Debbie’s only son and Carrie’s brother, and Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd. Todd is currently working on establishing a museum to house Reynold’s incredible movie collection, while Lourd is currently starring in Scream Queens on Fox.