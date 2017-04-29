Marchers hits the streets of a sweltering Washington D.C. and other cities around the world Saturday to raise awareness of climate change and protest the rollbacks to initiatives under President Trump’s administration.

The People’s Climate March was planned to coincide with Trump’s 100th day in office, which has been marked by the elimination of environmental protections and a shift away from President Obama’s policies, including the Clean Power Plan. The march comes on the heels of Friday’s announcement that the Environmental Protection Agency will remove a page on the science of climate change from its website while it is “under review.”

Saturday’s demonstration comes just one week after Earth Day and a global March for Science, but organizers and participants stress their overlapping yet different aims. The Climate March focuses specifically on climate change and urging the world to take climate justice seriously. While the March for Science was dominated by scientists and researchers, the Climate March features labor activists, indigenous peoples affected by climate change, and more.

Environmental activist and former vice president Al Gore was among marching in Washington Saturday. He tweeted a call to action, referencing his climate change documentary An Inconvenient Truth (and its follow-up, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, in theaters July 28) with the hashtag #BeInconvenient and encouraging his followers to stream the march live.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lee Pace were among other celebrities showing their support for the cause. DiCaprio joined indigenous leaders to speak out against the devastating effects climate change is already having on native lands.

Honored to join Indigenous leaders and native peoples as they fight for climate justice. Join me in standing with them. #ClimateMarch pic.twitter.com/Zrgt090lI6 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 29, 2017

In Washington DC for the #ClimateMarch. Anyone one else here?? — Lee Pace (@leepace) April 29, 2017

While tens of thousands of demonstrators joined marches around the world, activists, politicians, and actors expressed their support of today’s march on Twitter. Politically vocal actors Mark Ruffalo and Jane Fonda sent messages of love and unity to protestors, while the likes of the Jane Goodall Institute, Bernie Sanders, Alyssa Milano, and Kerry Washington shared calls to action and messages of gratitude.

View a sampling of tweets below.

We march for many reasons – but we march together. #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/TYjPhdeit9 — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) April 23, 2017

"One of the main hopes is..that people have woken up.'What can we do? We have to do something.’" #JaneGoodall #climatemarch @Peoples_Climate pic.twitter.com/1C8k5LuM7V — JaneGoodallInstitute (@JaneGoodallInst) April 29, 2017

"It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment." -Ansel Adams #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/tlCG0hYAl7 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 29, 2017

Sending love and prayers and sooooo much gratitude to all you folks at the #climatemarch 🙏🏾🌎✊🏾 #wematter — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 29, 2017