Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

News

Donald Trump has tweeted 'great' 77 times in 100 days

The greatest word

@chrisjrosen

Posted on

Matt Rourke/AP

To mark the end of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, Twitter has released data around his contentious and controversial Twitter handle, @realdonaldtrump, including the words most closely associated with Trump’s account.

Coming in at the top of that list? “Great.” Since inauguration day on Jan. 20, Trump has used the word 77 times in 72 tweets overall — first on Jan. 21. “A fantastic day and evening in Washington D.C.Thank you to @FoxNews and so many other news outlets for the GREAT reviews of the speech!” Trump wrote of his inauguration ceremony at the time.

Among the other words Trump has been fond of writing on Twitter, per the social media platform: “America” and “American,” “news” and “media,” “jobs,” “today,” “fake news,” “thank,” “people,” “big,” “country.”

See every time Trump has used “great” on Twitter since Inauguration Day below.