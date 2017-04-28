To mark the end of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, Twitter has released data around his contentious and controversial Twitter handle, @realdonaldtrump, including the words most closely associated with Trump’s account.

Coming in at the top of that list? “Great.” Since inauguration day on Jan. 20, Trump has used the word 77 times in 72 tweets overall — first on Jan. 21. “A fantastic day and evening in Washington D.C.Thank you to @FoxNews and so many other news outlets for the GREAT reviews of the speech!” Trump wrote of his inauguration ceremony at the time.

Among the other words Trump has been fond of writing on Twitter, per the social media platform: “America” and “American,” “news” and “media,” “jobs,” “today,” “fake news,” “thank,” “people,” “big,” “country.”

See every time Trump has used “great” on Twitter since Inauguration Day below.

A fantastic day and evening in Washington D.C.Thank you to @FoxNews and so many other news outlets for the GREAT reviews of the speech! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2017

Had a great meeting at CIA Headquarters yesterday, packed house, paid great respect to Wall, long standing ovations, amazing people. WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Great meeting with automobile industry leaders at the @WhiteHouse this morning. Together, we will #MAGA! pic.twitter.com/OXdiLOkGsZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2017

Great meeting with Ford CEO Mark Fields and General Motors CEO Mary Barra at the @WhiteHouse today. pic.twitter.com/T0eIgO6LP8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Attending Chief Ryan Owens' Dignified Transfer yesterday with my daughter Ivanka was my great honor. To a great and brave man – thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Enjoy the #SuperBowl and then we continue: MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

Thank you to our great Police Chiefs & Sheriffs for your leadership & service. You have a true friend in the @WhiteHouse. We support you! pic.twitter.com/niwuK5rgXR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Thank you Brian Krzanich, CEO of @Intel. A great investment ($7 BILLION) in American INNOVATION and JOBS! #AmericaFirst🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/76lAiSSQ1l — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

I am reading that the great border WALL will cost more than the government originally thought, but I have not gotten involved in the….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017

Having a great time hosting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the United States! https://t.co/Fvjsac89qS https://t.co/OupKmRRuTI pic.twitter.com/smGrnWakWQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017

Played golf today with Prime Minister Abe of Japan and @TheBig_Easy, Ernie Els, and had a great time. Japan is very well represented! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017

Congratulations Stephen Miller- on representing me this morning on the various Sunday morning shows. Great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Great listening session with CEO's of the Retail Industry Leaders Association this morning! pic.twitter.com/sy6xJcWfcF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Stock market hits new high with longest winning streak in decades. Great level of confidence and optimism – even before tax plan rollout! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

HAPPY PRESIDENTS DAY – MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2017

Very much enjoyed my tour of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture…A great job done by amazing people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2017

FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn't tell the truth. A great danger to our country. The failing @nytimes has become a joke. Likewise @CNN. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Great optimism for future of U.S. business, AND JOBS, with the DOW having an 11th straight record close. Big tax & regulation cuts coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Great meeting with CEOs of leading U.S. health insurance companies who provide great healthcare to the American people. pic.twitter.com/s2NMVMvQq3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2017

We must fix our education system for our kids to Make America Great Again. Wonderful day at Saint Andrew in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/OTJaHcvLzf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/kuQiZDz4rA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Thank you for the great rallies all across the country. Tremendous support. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2017

Don't let the FAKE NEWS tell you that there is big infighting in the Trump Admin. We are getting along great, and getting major things done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

I feel sure that my friend @RandPaul will come along with the new and great health care program because he knows Obamacare is a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

Met with @RepCummings today at the @WhiteHouse. Great discussion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

Great news. We are only just beginning. Together, we are going to #MAGA! https://t.co/BSp685Q9Qf pic.twitter.com/K7yeBZsf6r — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

Despite what you hear in the press, healthcare is coming along great. We are talking to many groups and it will end in a beautiful picture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2017

We are making great progress with healthcare. ObamaCare is imploding and will only get worse. Republicans coming together to get job done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2017

Proud to welcome our great Cabinet this afternoon for our first meeting. Unfortunately 4 seats were empty because Senate Dems are delaying! pic.twitter.com/mykytxPkD9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2017

Great optimism in America – and the results will be even better! https://t.co/SYBl47CsZn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2017

Looking forward to a big rally in Nashville, Tennessee, tonight. Big crowd of great people expected. Will be fun! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

In Nashville, Tennessee! Lets MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/m5UR4vv6UH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2017

Great progress on healthcare. Improvements being made – Republicans coming together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2017

My representatives had a great meeting w/ the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at the WH today. Look forward to tremendous growth & future mtgs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2017

Happy Lá Fheile Phadraig to all of my great Irish friends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2017

Great meeting with the @RepublicanStudy Committee this morning at the @WhiteHouse! pic.twitter.com/8Y2UoHoYaY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2017

Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2017

Thank you Louisville, Kentucky. Together, we will MAKE AMERICA SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/qGgWEWUvek — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2017

Today on #NationalAgDay, we honor our great American farmers & ranchers. Their hard work & dedication are ingrained in our nation's fabric. pic.twitter.com/HG9BGCmSmc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2017

A great American, Kurt Cochran, was killed in the London terror attack. My prayers and condolences are with his family and friends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2017

After seven horrible years of ObamaCare (skyrocketing premiums & deductibles, bad healthcare), this is finally your chance for a great plan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2017

Today, I was pleased to announce the official approval of the presidential permit for the #KeystonePipeline. A great day for American jobs! pic.twitter.com/5ga6XmpStG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2017

ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2017

Thanks you for all of the Trump Rallies today. Amazing support. We will all MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2017

Great meeting with a wonderful woman today, former Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice! #USA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZuriIC3YwG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

Great to talk jobs with #NABTU2017. Tremendous spirit & optimism – we will deliver! https://t.co/6lRuQZZHrc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2017

It was a great honor to have President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan of China as our guests in the United States. Tremendous… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2017

Congratulations to our great military men and women for representing the United States, and the world, so well in the Syria attack. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2017

Judge Gorsuch will be sworn in at the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday at 11:00 A.M. He will be a great Justice. Very proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2017

So sad to hear of the terrorist attack in Egypt. U.S. strongly condemns. I have great… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2017

Congratulations to Justice Neil Gorsuch on his elevation to the United States Supreme Court. A great day for America! #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/8KGFSk8BFj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2017

North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017

Ron Estes is running TODAY for Congress in the Great State of Kansas. A wonderful guy, I need his help on Healthcare & Tax Cuts (Reform). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017

Great Strategic & Policy CEO Forum today with my Cabinet Secretaries and top CEO's from around the United States. #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/14a2BRy99j — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017

Great win in Kansas last night for Ron Estes, easily winning the Congressional race against the Dems, who spent heavily & predicted victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2017

Great meeting w/ NATO Sec. Gen. We agreed on the importance of getting countries to pay their fair share & focus on the threat of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/e3ACOOOb0y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2017

Jobs are returning, illegal immigration is plummeting, law, order and justice are being restored. We are truly making America great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2017

I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea. If they are unable to do so, the U.S., with its allies, will! U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2017

It was a great honor to welcome Atlanta's heroic first responders to the White House this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/ZtC14AJ0xs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2017

A great book for your reading enjoyment: "REASONS TO VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS" by Michael J. Knowles. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017

A great honor to host the @SuperBowl Champion New England @Patriots at the White House today. Congratulations! https://t.co/OX5CPeZ5BZ pic.twitter.com/wXLsO4AZMr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2017

A great honor to host PM Paolo Gentiloni of Italy at the White House this afternoon! #ICYMI– Joint Press Conference: https://t.co/o9d31Veybs pic.twitter.com/s6ZwJJiWbQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2017